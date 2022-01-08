Human Trafficking Awareness Month

CHNTIO cautions about only thinking human trafficking affects women and girls. Men over 30-years-old can be made victims of trafficking, young boys are also targeted. Traffickers are not always men, in fact, in recent years the number of women traffickers has been growing.

"We have to fight the misconception that this is only a male dominated crime," according to CHNTIO.

While the streets are one place traffickers find their victims, social media has been growing as a tool for traffickers, according to CHNTIO.

CHNTIO says victims are found on dating apps like Tinder, online games such as Fortnite, and Facebook messenger. She said traffickers who use social media often look for victims who are vulnerable or find themselves resenting their home life or their parents.

Victims are likely to be young adults who have been in and out of the legal system.

Traffickers will latch on to victims like this by plying them with gifts like food, clothes or jewelry. The switch comes when traffickers suddenly demand payment for these items; younger people will likely not have that amount of money, so the trafficker proposes selling them for sex or labor in order to pay off the "debt."