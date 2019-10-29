LEXINGTON — Take a drive around town and you might see a sign out in front of a home which reads, "A Sandoz Super Star lives here!" There were 20 Sandoz students who received recognition in the first quarter of the school year.
Sandoz Elementary hosted an assembly to honor these 20 students on Friday for being notably respectful, responsible, safe and kind.
These students were named Sandoz Super Stars and a sign denoting this achievement was going to be placed outside these students’ homes starting this week.
The assembly highlighted the importance of the student’s positive behavior and how it can benefit those around them.
Sandoz Principal Barry McFarland said the second grade students collected 4,200 tickets, each a noteworthy time a student showed positive behavior. He said this was the most of any class in Sandoz for the first quarter. "A lot of people are doing a lot of great things," McFarland said to the students.
The students also were treated to a several games, one of which involved watching their peers attempt to balance a cookie on their forehead and get it to their mouth, the catch was they couldn’t use their hands. The students got a bigger laugh out of watching their teachers attempt the same feat.
Sandoz Super Star awards were presented to second and third grade students. The students awarded included:
2nd Grade:
- Celeste Garcia-Canales
- Vanessa Mosqueda-Hernandez
- Eduardo Velasquez-Perez
- Brittany Velasquez-Rivas
- Kage Russell
- Jairo Garcia
- Adrian Juarez
- Itzel Chavez-Nuno
- Joaquin Mota-Gomez
- Eddie Ortega-Membreno
- Taylor Strong
- DomiNick Gehrt
- Anisu Abdi
- Natalie Vargas
- Trinity Berry
- Lawson Worthing
- Elena McFarland
- Salman Jamcale
- Ana Hernandez
3rd Grade:
- Anahi Jose-Alonzo
- Nancy Portillo-Martinez
- Paola Hurtado-Lara
- Kelson Noor
- Sadiyo Abdullahi
- Ryker Wolfe
- Kelin Garcia-Hernandez
- Madison Coover
- Luis Gomez-Lazo
- Danna Laguna-Andrade
- Arelli Nava
- Levi Martin
- Oliva McDonald
- Musse Mahamed
- Yahaira Morales
- Jocelyne Morales-Contreras
- Riley Eldridge
- Alberto Galvan-Retana
- David Vargas-Lopez
- Emeli Gonzalez-Hernandez
- Ronnie Colima-Valadez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.