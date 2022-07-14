 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House fire caused by attic fan summons Overton and Lexington fire departments

OVERTON — An Overton home was damaged by a fire that occurred the morning of Thursday, July 14, both the Overton and Lexington fire departments responded.

Prior to 9:42 a.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 107 C. St. for the report of a house fire. Later, they paged the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid, asking them to bring a pumper rig and interior firefighters.

_Q9A9402.jpg

Lexington and Overton firefighters work to access part of the roof.

On scene, Overton firefighters were on the roof of the home, spraying water through the south side of the attic area. Lexington firefighters arrived on scene and began helping to open up the attic space until two firefighters could enter the structure.

_Q9A9566.jpg

LVFD firefighter Trever Miller takes a break, having been working in full bunker gear and a breath apparatus in 80 degree heat.

Firefighters were mindful of the heat, as the temperature was already 83 degrees at 10:30 a.m. and the threat of heat induced illnesses is high when working in full bunker gear. Firefighters had to take breaks for rest and water.

LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry said the cause of the fire was a faulty fan in the attic space. Other firefighters reported burn damage throughout the home. There appeared to be no injuries due to the fire.

The Overton and Lexington fire departments were assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson Public Power District and Black Hills Energy.

