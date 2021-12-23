Hours, pay, transportation, affordability all topics of Lexington child care focus group discussion

It was discussed that one way to build bridges is to involve different community leaders of these groups, but it was noted that someone’s outlook will depend upon their background, for instance if they have lived in United States for a time or are newly immigrated.

Werth also noted there are only two bilingual Hispanic child care providers in Lexington; there are none that speak Somali, Arabic or other African languages. She asked the group what it would take to recruit people from the different ethnic groups to enter into the child care profession.

It was noted a competitive wage would be an incentive to get people to join the profession, but there are obstacles. For one, to be able to provide quality child care isn’t something one can do without some training and there are other professions that will pay higher than what child care can.

Joanna Castaneda said she use to provide child care for around 10 children in the past. She said her rates were far lower than the average and she did the work for the love of the children and knowing from experience what it was like not having child care.