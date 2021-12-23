Hours, pay, transportation, affordability all topics of Lexington child care focus group discussion

LEXINGTON — Following the Lexington child care discussion that took place earlier this month, a focus group meeting was held on Tuesday, Dec. 21 that discussed a range of topics including hours of operation, transportation, affordability and pay.
The meeting was a continuation of the discussion that has been ongoing in Lexington for the past two years about the gap in quality child care options in the community. The focus group meeting was arranged by Communities for Kids (C4K).
During an earlier meeting in December, representatives from all over the Lexington community hit on the fact that an affordable, quality and public child care facility was needed.
The primary issue at hand is that there are 1,142 children in Lexington under the age of six with all available parents working and there are only 184 total licensed child care spots and 121 spots in preschools.
The result is, around 837 children are not in licensed quality child care; an increase from around 700 when the Clipper-Herald first reported on the shortage in 2019.
Shonna Werth, Assistant Vice President, Early Childhood Programs, with C4K and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation opened up the meeting for discussion on different topics surrounding child care.
It was noted during the focus group meeting, lack of child care capacity isn’t the only problem facing Lexington, there are also questions about child care providers hours of operation, transportation availability, affordability for families, paying child care workers a competitive wage and building trust and communication among the diverse ethnic groups of the community.
With Tyson Foods being the largest employer in Lexington, it stands to reason any attempts to fill child care capacity would have to also work within the hours Tyson employees are at work. There are also other employers in Lexington that require early starting hours, such as Lexington Regional Health Center.
LRHC CEO Leslie Marsh said at the meeting their employees sometimes have to rely on family or neighbors and if they cannot find care for their child, they cannot come in for their shift.
The ideal hours of operation would run somewhere from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., a tall order for any type of child care provider. On top of that, it would be beneficial for some people to have child care available on the weekends.
However, there are no child care providers in Dawson County that are open on the weekends. In-home providers use that time off to focus on their own families.
The discussion also touched on the need for child care to be affordable to families in Lexington.
Albert Longe, Tyson chaplain, said many families rely on subsidized child care.
Longe said he recently was in Texas to recruit people to work for Tyson and one thing he noticed was some Texas businesses had resources to help families find subsidized care, something Tyson already does with helping employees locate housing.
He said it is difficult to draw people away from their current employment/child care arrangement if there is no guarantee for child care in Lexington.
Jennifer Johnson, Child Care/Services Inspection Specialist, with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also noted many local providers do not take state subsidy, as they would prefer to have more private clients who can pay more than the state can.
Werth noted all children, regardless of their family’s income, should have access to quality child care and that needs to be a priority when discussing the creation of new child care options.
Longe said many Tyson employees find themselves in the position of making just enough that they don’t qualify for assistance, but don’t make enough to fully pay for child care. These groups hovering between those who can fully afford care and cannot afford care need to be considered as well.
Scott Foster, Assistant Director with Dawson Area Development said it seems like a wholly different business model of child care needs to be created to fit the local need.
It was also pointed out that building trust among the large variety of ethnic groups in Lexington can be a challenge, especially if there is a language barrier.
Longe said building trust all starts with communication and how people interact with each other. If we cannot communicate, there is no way to build trust.
Not only is there language differences, but religious differences as well, with Lexington’s only child care facility being located inside a Christian church, a Muslim family may have reservations about taking their children there for care.
On this topic, Longe said there are Muslims who are more fundamentalist in their beliefs and there are misconceptions about Christian church and what occurs there.
He said recently there was an event hosted in the First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall space for Somali women and they saw the meeting hall was a different space than the sanctuary where worshipping occurs. Longe spoke to the need to “build bridges,” in the community.
Moethee Zun, Tyson community liaison, said these families are finding ways to find child care among their friends and families on an ad hoc basis, but it’s not a sustainable solution.
It was discussed that one way to build bridges is to involve different community leaders of these groups, but it was noted that someone’s outlook will depend upon their background, for instance if they have lived in United States for a time or are newly immigrated.
Werth also noted there are only two bilingual Hispanic child care providers in Lexington; there are none that speak Somali, Arabic or other African languages. She asked the group what it would take to recruit people from the different ethnic groups to enter into the child care profession.
It was noted a competitive wage would be an incentive to get people to join the profession, but there are obstacles. For one, to be able to provide quality child care isn’t something one can do without some training and there are other professions that will pay higher than what child care can.
Joanna Castaneda said she use to provide child care for around 10 children in the past. She said her rates were far lower than the average and she did the work for the love of the children and knowing from experience what it was like not having child care.
Discussion also shifted to the fact that a workforce is needed to provide child care and it would be beneficial to recruit from people who have grown up in Lexington, how do you keep the people in the area after they acquire their education?
The group brought up offering employment opportunities with a competitive wage, housing availability, and a sense of community.
Foster said a town the size of Lexington will not be able to offer the amenities of Lincoln or Omaha, but the community can offer quality of life and safety, compared to the larger communities.
Longe said, especially now, people of color are looking for places to live where they feel safe.
As the discussion ended, it was noted conversations about child care in Lexington will continue after the holidays.