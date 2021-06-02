Hope shines bright at Relay Luminaria Ceremony

GOTHENBURG — When the sun goes down at every American Cancer Society Relay For Life event, hope shines the brightest. During the Luminaria Ceremony, hundreds of luminaria light the path to celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that has taken too much.

“This ceremony of light symbolizes the hope and perseverance with which we all continue to fight. You can give to the American Cancer Society and keep the flame of hope lit by dedicating a luminaria in memory of someone lost to cancer or in honor of someone still fighting or who has beaten the disease,” said Event Leadership Mary Harbur of Gothenburg.

The 27th Annual Relay For Life of Dawson County “2021-Our Year of Hope” will be Friday, August 6, at the Gothenburg Senior Center from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The luminaria ceremony will be at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.)

When you attend our Relay event, you will see the luminarias decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they are dedicated to, Harbur said.