Hope shines bright at Relay Luminaria Ceremony

GOTHENBURG — When the sun goes down at every American Cancer Society Relay For Life event, hope shines the brightest. During the Luminaria Ceremony, hundreds of luminaria light the path to celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that has taken too much.
“This ceremony of light symbolizes the hope and perseverance with which we all continue to fight. You can give to the American Cancer Society and keep the flame of hope lit by dedicating a luminaria in memory of someone lost to cancer or in honor of someone still fighting or who has beaten the disease,” said Event Leadership Mary Harbur of Gothenburg.
The 27th Annual Relay For Life of Dawson County “2021-Our Year of Hope” will be Friday, August 6, at the Gothenburg Senior Center from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The luminaria ceremony will be at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.)
When you attend our Relay event, you will see the luminarias decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they are dedicated to, Harbur said.
The luminaria ceremony at Relay For Life began out of necessity in 1987 when Seattle was preparing for their event. They had arranged for lights but discovered at about noon on the day of the event that, for some reason, the lights weren't going to work. The committee was fit to be tied!
One of the members suggested lining the track with luminaria bags to enable the participants to see the track as they walked or ran. The committee immediately purchased what they needed to implement the "luminary light" idea.
When they lit the candles in the bags that night it changed the atmosphere at the track. The soft lighting was conducive to talking about why everyone was there-to fight cancer and honor those who had survived and those had lost the battle.
The next year, the Tacoma Relay for Life committee (who had heard about what a beautiful experience the candles had produced) and a few other Relay committees included a luminaria ceremony, honoring cancer survivors and remembering those who had lost the battle.
Everyone who took part in the luminaria ceremony was deeply touched. The ceremony grew in popularity and eventually became part of Relay for Life events across the country.
“The luminaria at Relay have special meaning for me as a cancer survivor,” Harbur said. “Something as simple as seeing my name on a luminaria bag lets me know how much people care. And seeing someone’s name who I have lost brings back so many happy memories.”
The suggested luminaria donation amount is $10 each. To order a luminaria, contact Mary Harbur, event leadership, at 308-529-2205, or Pam Ackerman of Lexington at 308-325-3642 or go online at www.relayforlife.org/dawsoncone.