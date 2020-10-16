Home on Madison St., “completely engulfed” by fire on Friday morning

LEXINGTON — A home on north Madison St. was reported as fully engulfed by a fire on Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 1511 N. Madison St. for the report of a fire.

The fire appeared to have originated in the basement. Due to the age of the home and lack of fire breaks, the fire was able to spread up the walls to the first floor and the second floor on the south side of the structure.

Part of the floor had collapsed in the living room area, preventing firefighters from accessing it, the stairs were also compromised and force the firefighters to use ladders to access the second floor.

Multiple LVFD members were on scene, along with several apparatuses. The Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.