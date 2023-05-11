LEXINGTON — The project to bring a new 82 room Holiday Inn Express to Lexington, that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is on hold while the developer finalizes costs.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch told the Planning Commission during their meeting on Wednesday, May 10 said the developer, Anant Enterprises, LLC, based in Omaha, has run into issues with finding contractors and resource availability.

The developers plan to take 30-60 days to finalize their costs so that the tax increment financing they request for the project will be accurate. This project had been approved in 2019, but was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pepplitsch still gave a review of the project for the new members of the Planning Commission. The hotel is to be located south of Goodwill and will feature an 82 room, four story structure. There will be seven rooms on the first floor, and 25 on the second, third and fourth floors.

The hotel will be located on the north side of the property, while parking to accommodate 82 stalls will wrap around the building. There is a plan for an access drive to connect to Plum Creek Parkway.

The projected valuation of the property once the project is complete is $14 million, up $11 from when the plan was considered in 2019.

The Planning Commission took no action after the public hearing.

The last item was a Storm Water Management Plan update from Development Services Director Bill Brecks.

For context, Brecks said back in 2003, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a permit to control pollution entering rivers via rainwater runoff. In 2005, Lexington, being a community of over 10,000, was included in the EPA’s plan.

The issue that the EPA was concerned about was pollutants, such as an oil slick in a parking lot would be rained on and the polluted storm water would enter a storm drain, which is then moved to a waterway and into a river.

Brecks said the Storm Water Management Plan contains six control measures:

Public education and outreach

Public participation and involvement

Construction site runoff control

Post-Construction runoff control

Illicit discharge detection and elimination

Pollution prevention

Brecks noted the city owns and maintains the storm water pollution controls in the community and are building new storm water detention areas where new developments are going up, namely south of St. Ann’s and the Wycoff district, west of Lexington Regional Health Center.

As for illicit discharge, Brecks said there are usually less than two complaints a year. They have run into instances of someone dumping washing machine discharge into a yard that then entered a storm drain.

Brecks noted that the development community has had issues with the regulations in the past, but said regulations being rescinded is not likely.

A future resolution updating the Storm Water Management Plan will be coming in the future, Breck said.

During the roundtable discussion, the Planning Commission was informed that the city council had granted a permit for a meeting space at 521 N. Washington St.