Holdrege man drowns in Elwood Reservoir after boat capsizes due to high winds

ELWOOD — A Holdrege male who drowned in Elwood Reservoir on Sunday, Oct. 23 after his boat capsized was located on Monday.

Around 1:42 p.m. on Sunday, Elwood Fire and Rescue, along with the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Elwood Reservoir to respond to a call for assistance in reference to a boating accident, according to Sheriff Jesse Naputi.

Two adult males were involved in the accident when their fishing boat capsized due to the high winds. One of the males was treated at the scene, while the second individual was unaccounted for.

Winds were gusting around 40 mph out of the south southwest in the Elwood area around 1:35 p.m., according to the National Weather Service – Hastings.

Nebraska Game and Parks, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Elwood Fire and Rescue and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office then entered a search and rescue operation.

However, the missing male was not located and due to the safety of the rescue crews, the operation was temporarily suspended at 8 p.m.

The operation began the next day at 8 a.m. Later in the afternoon, around 2:41 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks and the Lincoln County Dive Team were able to locate the body of the Ronald G. Mayo, 57, of Holdrege.