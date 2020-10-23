Holdrege and Lexington YMCAs offer flu clinics

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) will host 14 flu vaccination clinics in early November, in collaboration with YMCAs across the state. Clinics will be open to all between the ages of 9 and 64 at no cost to them, regardless of health insurance coverage.

“Our goal is to be there for all Nebraskans who need a flu shot and help protect the state from a COVID-19 and influenza ‘twindemic’ this year,” said Dr. Esser, chief medical officer at BCBSNE. “It’s our pleasure to team up with local YMCAs to make these clinics available – whether participants are insured by us, another carrier or not at all.”

Clinics will be hosted at the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege and at the Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington at the following locations and times:

• Don Sjogren Community YMCA, 1415 Broadway, Holdrege, NE – Mon., Nov. 9, from 5-7 p.m.

• Orthman Community YMCA, 1207 N. Grant St., Lexington, NE – Tues., Nov. 10, from 5-7 p.m.

Vaccinations will be administered by OccuVAX, an independent company contracted by BCBSNE and covered by most major health insurance plans. BCBSNE will cover the cost of all other shots provided at these clinics.