Holdrege and Lexington YMCAs offer flu clinics

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) will host 14 flu vaccination clinics in early November, in collaboration with YMCAs across the state. Clinics will be open to all between the ages of 9 and 64 at no cost to them, regardless of health insurance coverage.
“Our goal is to be there for all Nebraskans who need a flu shot and help protect the state from a COVID-19 and influenza ‘twindemic’ this year,” said Dr. Esser, chief medical officer at BCBSNE. “It’s our pleasure to team up with local YMCAs to make these clinics available – whether participants are insured by us, another carrier or not at all.”
Clinics will be hosted at the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege and at the Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington at the following locations and times:
• Don Sjogren Community YMCA, 1415 Broadway, Holdrege, NE – Mon., Nov. 9, from 5-7 p.m.
• Orthman Community YMCA, 1207 N. Grant St., Lexington, NE – Tues., Nov. 10, from 5-7 p.m.
Vaccinations will be administered by OccuVAX, an independent company contracted by BCBSNE and covered by most major health insurance plans. BCBSNE will cover the cost of all other shots provided at these clinics.
“We are pleased to open our doors to the community to eliminate any barriers families may have to protect themselves from the flu,” said Riley Gruntorad, CEO of the YMCA of the Prairie Association.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
Flu vaccinations will be available to anyone between the ages of 9 and 64. Due to a shortage, high doses for Medicare-eligible patients ages 65 and older will not be provided.
Preregistration is strongly preferred, though not required. Participants can create a basic OccuVAX profile and make an appointment at NebraskaBlue.com/YMCAFluShot.
If insured, participants are asked to provide their health insurance information at the time they set their appointment. Walk-ins will also be asked to provide insurance information if they have it.
BCBSNE, OccuVAX clinicians and each YMCA will be practicing COVID-19 safety measures. Clinic participants will be asked to wear face masks, social distance, hand-sanitize frequently and stay home if experiencing any fever, COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
Flu facts:
- Every year, millions of people (about 8% of the U.S. population) get the flu.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends anyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot.
- A flu shot can reduce one’s risk of becoming sick with the flu by 40 to 60%, per the CDC.
- According to the CDC, during the 2018-19 flu season, the flu shot helped prevent:
- 4.4 million illnesses
- 2.3 million medical visits
- 58,000 hospitalizations
- 3,500 deaths
The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org or call at (308) 324-1970 in Lexington or (308) 995-4050 in Holdrege.
