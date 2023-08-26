LEXINGTON — Longtime city treasurer, finance director and utilities manager Barb Hodges will retire Sept. 1.

Originally from Kearney, Hodges moved to Lexington and started with the city in 1978 as a data entry operator.

In 1992, she left Lexington to go to college and returned to Lexington three years later. Hodges took on additional responsibilities and several title changes.

Hodges was appointed interim finance director in 1997.

Shortly after her graduation in 1999 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting, Hodges became the finance director.

The following spring of 2000, she was appointed city treasurer by City Manager Joe Pepplitsch and took over the responsibility of the Lexington Utilities System business office.

Hodges has been a member of the Government Finance Officers Association for many years as well as serving on the Municipal Accounting and Finance Committee of the League of Nebraska Municipalities for five years. She has been a conference presenter several times.

Upon her retirement, Hodges said, she plans to take some time off to ride her bicycle, spend time with her grandchildren and sit on the patio. Later, she plans to do some traveling.

“It’s been a good run; the city has been good to me,” Hodges said. “At one point, I used to think, ‘what will I get to learn today,’ because it’s not a boring job. It’s always interesting and you learn a lot, but it is time for someone who has a little more energy to take over.”

A retirement party will be Thursday, Aug. 31, from 3-5 p.m. at the Lexington Grand Generation Center with a special presentation at 4 p.m.