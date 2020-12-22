High Wind Watch to take effect tonight through Wednesday afternoon

LEXINGTON — A cold front plowing through the region will bring with it, wind gusts up to 55 to 60 mph. A High Wind Watch will be in place starting tonight, with a High Wind Warning possible.

According to the National Weather Service –Hastings, starting late tonight, an initial surge of strong winds will occur as the cold front move through the area. Winds will peak again on Wednesday, Dec. 23 during the late morning into the early afternoon.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 30 to 40 mph, with gusts possibly reaching as high as 55 to 60 mph. This will occur across portions of central and south central Nebraska, according to NWS Hastings.

A High Wind Warning will be issued if gusts are expected to exceed 58 mph. Keep an eye on the forecast throughout the day for any updates.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, isolated power outages may be possible. Travel could difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Some rain showers could accompany the front this evening and the combination of rain and quickly dropping temperatures could create a flash freezing issue on the roadways. Strong winds should help to keep things dry, but travels should note this possible hazard.