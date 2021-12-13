High Wind Watch in place for Wednesday as gusts up to 65 mph possible

LEXINGTON — Damaging winds are possible throughout Wednesday, Dec. 15 according to the National Weather Service - Hastings.
According to NWS Hastings, southwest winds are expected to blow around 30-40 mph with some gusts reaching as high as 65 mph, only 10 mph short of category one hurricane force winds.
A High Wind Watch has been issued from Wednesday morning until the evening. Winds out of the south will increase across the area around 6 a.m., shifting to southwesterly and westerly around 9 a.m.
Gusts are expected to last through the evening until 9 p.m.
The area under the High Wind Watch encompasses all of south central Nebraska, including Dawson and Gosper counties.
There will also be near-critical fire weather conditions in place due to the high winds and low relative humidity. Any open burning is to be avoided on Wednesday.
“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and light vehicles,” according to NWS Hastings, “Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.”