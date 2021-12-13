High Wind Watch in place for Wednesday as gusts up to 65 mph possible

LEXINGTON — Damaging winds are possible throughout Wednesday, Dec. 15 according to the National Weather Service - Hastings.

According to NWS Hastings, southwest winds are expected to blow around 30-40 mph with some gusts reaching as high as 65 mph, only 10 mph short of category one hurricane force winds.

A High Wind Watch has been issued from Wednesday morning until the evening. Winds out of the south will increase across the area around 6 a.m., shifting to southwesterly and westerly around 9 a.m.

Gusts are expected to last through the evening until 9 p.m.

The area under the High Wind Watch encompasses all of south central Nebraska, including Dawson and Gosper counties.

There will also be near-critical fire weather conditions in place due to the high winds and low relative humidity. Any open burning is to be avoided on Wednesday.