 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Wind Watch in place for Wednesday as gusts up to 65 mph possible
0 comments
top story breaking

High Wind Watch in place for Wednesday as gusts up to 65 mph possible

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Capture.JPG

According to NWS Hastings, southwest winds are expected to blow around 30-40 mph with some gusts reaching as high as 65 mph.

 Courtesy graphic • National Weather Service - Hastings

LEXINGTON — Damaging winds are possible throughout Wednesday, Dec. 15 according to the National Weather Service - Hastings.

According to NWS Hastings, southwest winds are expected to blow around 30-40 mph with some gusts reaching as high as 65 mph, only 10 mph short of category one hurricane force winds.

A High Wind Watch has been issued from Wednesday morning until the evening. Winds out of the south will increase across the area around 6 a.m., shifting to southwesterly and westerly around 9 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gusts are expected to last through the evening until 9 p.m.

The area under the High Wind Watch encompasses all of south central Nebraska, including Dawson and Gosper counties.

There will also be near-critical fire weather conditions in place due to the high winds and low relative humidity. Any open burning is to be avoided on Wednesday.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and light vehicles,” according to NWS Hastings, “Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.”

The cause of the winds will be an organizing low pressure system over the western United States, the low is set to strengthen and due to the tight pressure gradient, winds will increase ahead of the system’s passage.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

UK announces first Omicron death as Britons rush for booster jabs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics