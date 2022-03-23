High turnout continues for Lexington Lions Club annual pancake feed

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Lions Club continues to see an increasing amount of turnout for their annual pancake feed, this year’s event was hosted on Saturday, March 19.

The Lexington Lions Club traditionally holds their pancake feed in March; last year 507 people attended the event.

This year, around 650 people attended the event at the 4-H Café at the Dawson County Fairgrounds, Lions Club member Steve Latter said. He added the Lions Club held a statewide meeting at the fairgrounds the same day and those members got to enjoy some flapjacks as well.

The Lions Club used 200 pounds of pancake batter, 50 bottles of syrup, 50 gallons of Hi-C orange drink mix and, “a lot” of coffee, Latter said.

There was also a raffle held during the event, Latter said they had multiple items that people bought several tickets for a chance to win.

Latter said it seemed like people were happy to attend a community event and not have to worry about wearing a mask.

Indeed, COVID-19 cases in the area have been waning since late January. The 2020 pancake feed had to be postponed to October due to COVID-19 cases and restrictions at the time.

Latter said the pancake feed is one of the club’s primary fundraisers and the proceeds go toward the Lion’s Club activities, with a focus on helping people with vision, hearing and diabetes testing.

The Lions Club also operates a mobile screening unit that goes to the schools and test students hearing and vision. Latter said the club also helps when people have issues affording their glasses or hearing aids.

The next major fundraiser for the Lions Club, their peach and pear sale, will take place over the summer.

Latter said the Lions Club thanks all of the businesses that purchased tickets and distributed them, he said without their participation, there could not be a pancake feed event.