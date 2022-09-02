Hi-Line volleyball lost in away game at Medicine Valley

CURTIS — Hi-Line volleyball traveled to Medicine Valley in a thrilling five set game.

The first set of the game went to the lady Raiders in a very close scoring game, 29 to 27. Medicine Valley also took set two winning 25 to 20.

As it rolled into the third set, Hi-Line stepped up and dominated the set winning 25 to 13. On a hot streak, the lady Bulls took the win in the fourth set with a score of 25 to 15. The fifth set, going only to 15 points, Hi-Line lost their steam losing the final set eight to 15.

Hi-Line senior setter Zoey Evans was a major asset for the Bulls all night. Evans set a total of 91 sets during the game and had 20 assists. Evans had three kills on eight of 11 hits and put down two blocks. Evans also served up four aces and scored 12 points all behind the serving line. “Zoey Evans is an incredible leader and setter! She transitioned from hitter the last three years to setter for the first time this year. Zoey leads with positivity and energy! She is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached and fits the setter position perfectly,” said Coach Lori Knoerzer.

The Lady Bulls seniors were astounding leaders for the team. Coach Knoerzer stated, “We have incredible seniors this year!! They all work together to make the team better and have great attitudes! We will continue to work on believing in what this team is capable of. We have strong hitters and smart players. Finding our rhythm, with consistency, will be the key to our success this season.”

Hi- Line’s senior Cici Lerdall had one ace serve, served up 15 points in the service spot and spiked the ball for five kills on 23 attempts. Senior Ansley Williams had a great night behind the service line as she scored nine points and scored two aces. Williams dominated at the net blocking three Medicine Valley kills. Williams had 14 kills on 47 attempts on the night. Bulls senior Skyler Oberg scored five points during her serving.

Hi-Line junior Carley Thompson helped behind the serving line with nine points. Thompson was a huge defensive player for the Bulls with 18 digs. Thompson had a powerful night at the net where she put down 14 kills on 32 attempts.

Hi-Line faced off on the road in a triangular hosted by S-E-M on Thursday. Sept 1.