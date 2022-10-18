Hi-Line takes 46 point win over Cambridge

ELWOOD — Friday, Oct. 14 was a bitter cold night for football as the Hi-Line Bulls took on the Cambridge Trojans.

The night started out with a kickoff return touchdown by the Bulls Ryker Evans. The Bulls quarterback Zach Whittaker punched in the two-point conversion to take an eight to zero lead in the first 10 seconds of the game.

A few plays later, Bull Isaiah Bullis caught an interception. Hi-Line drove down the field for another touchdown on a quarterback keep by Whittaker.

On the nine yard line, Bull senior Broden Dean recovered a Trojan fumble.

Hi-Line scored 30 points in the first quarter.

Cambridge came out with more motivation in the second quarter. They held the Bulls out of the end zone until late in the quarter.

Hi-Line picked up their pace towards the end of the second to put 12 points on the board.

At halftime the score was Hi-Line 42 to 24.

Cambridge would not see the end zone in the second half of the game.

Hi-Line dominated the field in the third quarter. The Bulls ran in 22 more points.

The fourth quarter was on the quiet end for the Bulls as they only scored one touchdown and failed to convert on the point after play.

Hi-Line won the game 70 to 24.

The Bulls move to seven and one on the season and are first in Class D1 District 9.

Bull Whittaker completed 10 passes for 242 yards, carried the ball 10 times for 50 yards, and had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. Bullis had nine carries for 56 yards, 3 receptions for 57 yards, one interception, one touchdown and one two-point conversion. Evans rushed the ball nine times for 52 yards, had three receptions for 36 yards, had 135 kickoff return yards, one tackle for yards lost, one interception, a fumble recovery, five touchdowns and one two-point conversion.

Bull Kaden Clouse, Asher Hecox and Drew Knoerzer each had one sack. Bryce Reiners and Treyton Evans each caught an interception.

Hi-Line hosts the Arapahoe Warriors for a playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 20.