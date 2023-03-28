ELWOOD — The Hi-Line Bulls hosted the Hi-Line Quad track meet on Thursday, March 23 in Elwood.
Those schools that competed were Hi-Line, Cozad JV, Medicine Valley and Wallace.
HI-LINE BOYS
Drew Knoerzer- 1st in shot put and discus
Kaden Clouse- 3rd in shot put and 6th in discus
Ryan Oberg- 5th in shot put and 7th in discus
Paxton Buckingham- 6th in shot put
Bryce Reiners- 7th in shot put and 10th in discus and 6th in high jump
Simon Scharf- 8th in shot put
Noah Rand- 10th in shot put and 8th in discus, 5th in the 800m
Parker Schutz- 1st in pole vault and 3rd in the 300m hurdles
Cooper Knackstedt- 3rd in pole vault
Treyton Evans- 2nd in long jump and 200m dash,
Brody Diefenbaugh- 8th in long jump and 3rd in the 400m dash
Ethan Oberg- 10th in long jump, 4th in the 800m
Ryker Evans- 1st in the 100m dash and 200m dash,
Isaiah Bullis- 2nd in the 100m dash, 3rd in the 200m dash
Colton Stubbs- 3rd in the 100m dash,
Asher Hecox- 5th in the 100m dash,
Trestin Bowman- 10th in the 100m dash, 6th in the 200m dash, 5th in the 400m dash
Aiden Shutts- 2nd in the 800m, 2nd in the 3200m
Christian Maurer- 6th in the 800m and 8th in the 1600m
Connor Edwards- 5th in the 1600m and 3rd in the 3200m
Chase Bietler- 1st in the 110m hurdles and 2nd in the 300m hurdles
Grady Schutz- 2nd in the 110m hurdles and 1st in the 300m hurdles
4x100 relay- 1st place- Group A- Treyton Evans, Isaiah Bullis, Colton Stubbs and Ryker Evans
4x100 relay- 3rd place- Group B- Brody Diefenbaugh, Grady Schutz, Trestin Bowman and Asher Hecox
4x400 relay- 1st place- Group A- Treyton Evans, Colton Stubbs, Isaiah Bullis, and Ryker Evans
COZAD JV BOYS
Tyree Smith- 4th in shot put and 3rd in discus
Noah Shoemaker- 2nd in discus, 4th in the 200m dash,
Olliver Davis- 5th in discus, 1st in high jump and the 400m dash
Gage Strauss- 2nd in high jump, 7th in long jump
Jared Merced- 3rd in high jump, 8th in the 200m dash,
Brecken Twyford- 4th in pole vault, 10th in the 200m dash,
Chayden Hoffmaster- 1st in long jump, 4th in the 100m dash
Kolton Goff- 4th in long jump, 6th in the 100m dash, 5th in the 110m hurdles
Koang Deng- 9th in long jump, 1st in triple jump, 9th in the 200m dash, 4th in the 1600m
Juan Perez-Lopez- 9th in the 100m dash, 7th in the 200m dash,
Joel Alvarado- 6th in the 1600m
Dakota Cook- 7th in the 1600m
Sebastian Kniesteadt- 4th in the 110m and 300m hurdles
Talyn Propp- 6th in the 110m and 300m hurdles
4x100 relay- 2nd place- Kolton Goff, Olliver Davis, Jared Merced and Brecken Twyford
4x400 relay- 4th place- Juan Perez-Lopez, Joel Alvarado, Carlos Teo-Juarez and Dakota Cook
HI-LINE GIRLS Malia Viter- 2nd in shot put and 10th in discus
Skyler Oberg- 6th in shot put and 9th in discus
Bentley Stubbs- 4th in long jump, 4th in the 100m dash, 5th in the 200m dash
Carley Thompson- 6th in long jump, 3rd in the 100m dash, 2nd in the 200m dash
Whitney Dickau- 1st in the 200m dash and the 800m
Zailey Moler- 8th in the 800m and 7th in the 1600m
Genesee Knackstedt- 4th in the 200m dash, 1st in the 400m dash
Natalie Malcom- 4th in the 1600m, 3rd in the 300m hurdles
4x100 relay- 1st place- Carley Thompson, Whitney Dickau, Bentley Stubbs and Genesee Knackstedt
4x400 relay- 3rd place- Genesee Knackstedt, Dallas Weitzel, Natalie Malcom and Whitney Dickau
COZAD JV GIRLS Greeley Cargill- 7th in shot put and 1st in discus
Jorja Yocom- 6th in discus and 5th in high jump
Brilee Weise- 6th in high jump and 6th in the 100m dash
Taylor Howell- 3rd in high jump
Abbie Albrecht- 1st in pole vault, 5th in the 100m dash, 6th in the 200m dash
Clayton Fleharty- 5th in long jump and 7th in the 100m dash
Cassie Dodd- 7th in long jump, 7th in the 200m dash
Rebecca Htoo- 9th in the 200m dash
Haley Barnes- 7th in the 800m
Taeh Soe- 8th in the 1600m
Lucha Olvera- 3rd in the 100m hurdles