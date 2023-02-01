Hi-Line lady Bulls pull off win over Loomis

SUMNER — The Hi-Line lady Bulls traveled to Sumner to tip-off against the Loomis lady Wolves in a consolation game for the Fort Kearny Conference.

In the first quarter, the lady Bulls got off to a slow start going up eight to four. The lady Bulls caused many turnovers for the lady Wolves but couldn’t score off of them. Hi-Line put on their full court press which worked in their favor and caused easy turnovers for the Bulls.

Finally in the second quarter, the lady Bulls were able to score off of the lady Wolves turnovers. With less than three minutes left, Hi-Line went up by eight points. The lady Bulls had back-to-back turnovers that resulted in lady Wolves scoring. Lady Bull Zoey Evans made a huge play off a bounce pass to Malia Viter for the bucket. Evans got a steal on the next play as the Bulls went up 22-16 at halftime.

The lady Bulls continued to pressure the offense of the lady Wolves which forced more turnovers. However, the lady Wolves picked up their defensive skills and the Bulls started turning over the ball. At the end of the third, the lady Bulls were up by six.

During the fourth quarter, both teams went back and forth scoring. The lady Bulls scored 12 points to cap off the win.

Hi-Line won the bout 42-35.

Lady Bull Viter had nine points, Whitney Dickau, Bentley Stubbs and Natalie Malcom each had six, Evans and Genesee Knackstedt each had five and Jaci Muegerl had three.

The lady Bulls play next on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on the road at Elm Creek. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.