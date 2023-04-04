JOHNSON LAKE — On Monday, April 3, it was a cold and windy day as the Hi-Line and Overton golf teams competed at the Lakeside Golf Club for the Hi-Line Invite.

The teams that participated were Alma, Amherst, Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Axtell, Bertrand, Elm Creek, Franklin, Hi-Line, Loomis, Overton, Pleasanton, Southern Valley and Wilcox-Hildreth.

There were 63 varsity golfers that completed the course.

With a score of 322, Amherst placed first as a team.

Overton Eagles took third place as a team with a score of 340. Hi-Line placed sixth with a score of 387.

The varsity members golfed 18 holes and the junior varsity golfed nine holes.

OVERTON

Kaden Lux landed in seventh place with a score of 85.

Connor Shively took eighth place with a score of 85.

Brody Fleischman placed ninth with a score of 85.

Alex Banzhaf took 10th place with a score of 85.

Braden Fleischamn placed 11th with a score of 85.

HI-LINE

Zach Whittaker took home 16th place with a score of 88.

Gavin Tilson placed 36th with a score of 100.

Hudson Weeder placed 35th with a score of 99.

Judah Niemeier took 57th place with a score of 115.

Riley Rushton took 37th place with a score of 100.

OVERTON JV Kaedan Wallace took home first place with a score of 45.

Zach Kopf took eighth place with a score of 54.

HI-LINE JV

Landen Schmidt took fourth place with a score of 51.

Hunter Kugler placed fifth with a score of 52.

Julian Seberger landed in 10th place with a score of 56.

Elijah Niemeier took 15th place with a score of 64.

The Hi-Line Bulls and Overton Eagles swing away at the Overton Golf Course on Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m.