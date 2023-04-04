JOHNSON LAKE — On Monday, April 3, it was a cold and windy day as the Hi-Line and Overton golf teams competed at the Lakeside Golf Club for the Hi-Line Invite.
The teams that participated were Alma, Amherst, Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Axtell, Bertrand, Elm Creek, Franklin, Hi-Line, Loomis, Overton, Pleasanton, Southern Valley and Wilcox-Hildreth.
There were 63 varsity golfers that completed the course.
With a score of 322, Amherst placed first as a team.
Overton Eagles took third place as a team with a score of 340. Hi-Line placed sixth with a score of 387.
The varsity members golfed 18 holes and the junior varsity golfed nine holes.
OVERTON
Kaden Lux landed in seventh place with a score of 85.
Connor Shively took eighth place with a score of 85.
Brody Fleischman placed ninth with a score of 85.
Alex Banzhaf took 10th place with a score of 85.
Braden Fleischamn placed 11th with a score of 85.
HI-LINE
Zach Whittaker took home 16th place with a score of 88.
Gavin Tilson placed 36th with a score of 100.
Hudson Weeder placed 35th with a score of 99.
Judah Niemeier took 57th place with a score of 115.
Riley Rushton took 37th place with a score of 100.
OVERTON JV Kaedan Wallace took home first place with a score of 45.
Zach Kopf took eighth place with a score of 54.
HI-LINE JV
Landen Schmidt took fourth place with a score of 51.
Hunter Kugler placed fifth with a score of 52.
Julian Seberger landed in 10th place with a score of 56.
Elijah Niemeier took 15th place with a score of 64.
The Hi-Line Bulls and Overton Eagles swing away at the Overton Golf Course on Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m.