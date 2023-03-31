ELWOOD — It was a cool and windy afternoon in Elwood as the Hi-Line Bulls hosted their track invite on Thursday, March 30.

Teams came from Alma, Arapahoe, Bertrand, Elm Creek, Heartland Lutheran, Loomis, Medicine Valley, South Loup, Southern Valley, Southwest Public and Wilcox-Hildreth to compete.

The Hi-Line Bulls boys team placed fifth.

BOYS

Isaiah Bullis- 1st in the 100m and 200m dash

Trestin Bowman- 14th in the 100m dash and 16th in the 200m dash

Grady Schutz- 2nd in the 110m hurdles and 4th in the 300m hurdles

Chase Bietler- 4th in the 110m hurdles and 5th in the 300m hurdles

Ryan Oberg- 10th in discus and 13th in shot put

Simon Scharf- 15th in discus and 17th in shot put

Paxton Buckingham- 19th in discus and 14th in shot put

4x100 relay- 4th place and the 4x400 relay- 7th place – Isaiah Bullis, Trestin Bowman, Grady Schutz and Chase Bietler

GIRLS

Natalie Malcom- 7th in the 1600m and 8th in the 300m hurdles

Zailey Moler- 12th in the 1600m