Hi-Line Girls earn road win in Bertrand, Boys fall to Vikings

Evans was perfect on free throws, going five for five, Nichelson went four for six, Kelsey Shotkoski was perfect on two for two and Dickau made two on five attempts.

Nichelson led her team in rebounds with five on offense, five on defense, Knackstedt had four on offense and three on defense, Evans had two on offense and four on defense and Dickau had three on offense and two on defense.

Nichelson also had the most steals with seven, Dickau had five and Knackstedt had four.

On defense, Nichelson had six deflections, Dickau had five deflections and Knackstedt had four deflections and one block.

With the win, the Lady Bulls have improved to 2-3 for the season. Their next match is an away game on Thursday Dec. 16 against the Franklin Flyers. The Flyers are 3-1 after a recent win over the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders.

Bulls keep game close, but fall to Vikings

“I thought we came out and played with good energy and pace,” said Hi-Line Boys Head Coach Steve Johnson.