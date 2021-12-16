Hi-Line Girls earn road win in Bertrand, Boys fall to Vikings

BERTRAND — The Hi-Line Bulls traveled down Highway 23 to face the Bertrand Vikings during the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Hi-Line’s defense stands strong in fourth quarter
Hi-Line Girls Head Coach Patrick Ropers said, “I thought we played really well, we brought some intensity and pressure to start the game.” He noted they got some turnovers and easy baskets early on.
Ropers said his team let their guard down some on the third quarter but he said he was impressed at how they hung strong after they gave up the lead. He said the team settled back down and was able to end the game on a good run.
When asked about the Lady Bull’s defensive stand in the fourth quarter, Roper said, the coaches have impressed upon the girls being a defensive team. They teach the team to close in on their opponents and force them to make passes they normally wouldn’t.
“Our defense is probably what won us that game,” Roper said, “We hunkered down when we needed to and we made free throws at the end of the game as well.”
Looking forward to this week’s practice, Roper said, he would like to add more players to the rotation and he would like to clean up some things on offense.
He said things got stagnant in the game for a bit, players simply watching other players and he would like to see more movement from them.
When asked about performances, Roper said, “I thought they all played really well, we have had some girls step up who were not on varsity last year and they helped give us some depth.”
He added, “I thought our starters played really well, they are the core of our group, but I thought they all played well.”
The first quarter was a lower scoring affair, with Hi-Line putting up nine points while Bertrand got eight. The Lady Bulls found their rhythm in the second quarter, scoring 14 points, while holding the Lady Vikings to half of that.
In the third quarter, Bertrand flipped the script, scoring 14 points of their own to take the lead, while holding Hi-Line to only seven points. However, in the fourth quarter, the Hi-Line defense stood strong and held the Lady Vikings to only four points while the offense scored 15 points.
The final score was 45-33.
The Lady Bulls were led on offense by Whitney Dickau (1) who scored 19 points, with one three pointer, Zoey Evans (14) scored nine points, Joszelyn Nichelson (3) put up six points and Genessee Knackstedt (2) scored five points.
Evans was perfect on free throws, going five for five, Nichelson went four for six, Kelsey Shotkoski was perfect on two for two and Dickau made two on five attempts.
Nichelson led her team in rebounds with five on offense, five on defense, Knackstedt had four on offense and three on defense, Evans had two on offense and four on defense and Dickau had three on offense and two on defense.
Nichelson also had the most steals with seven, Dickau had five and Knackstedt had four.
On defense, Nichelson had six deflections, Dickau had five deflections and Knackstedt had four deflections and one block.
With the win, the Lady Bulls have improved to 2-3 for the season. Their next match is an away game on Thursday Dec. 16 against the Franklin Flyers. The Flyers are 3-1 after a recent win over the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders.
Bulls keep game close, but fall to Vikings
“I thought we came out and played with good energy and pace,” said Hi-Line Boys Head Coach Steve Johnson.
“Defensively, I thought we competed pretty well but struggled against their height. I also thought we rebounded about as well as we possibly could consider we were outsized. We just had some lapses where we had some turnovers in the 3rd quarter that hurt us,” Johnson said.
“We made a valiant effort to cut into their lead but we expended so much energy getting back into the game that we ran out of gas in the end,” said Johnson.
“Ryker Evans played an outstanding game. He didn’t settle for jump shots and was aggressive attacking the basket. Cooper Ray, even though he didn’t score, did a great job battling for rebounds,” Johnson said.
Looking on the season as a whole, Johnson said, “We are improving even though our record doesn’t reflect it. We are scoring enough points to win games but our defense is letting us down so we need to continue to make it a point of emphasis.”
The Hi-Line Bulls were able to keep their game against Bertrand close, but the Vikings were able to pull away in the third quarter.
The first quarter started off close, with Hi-Line scoring 11 while Bertrand put up 14 points. In the second quarter, Bertrand retained the slight advantage scoring 18 points to Hi-Line’s 15 points, making it 32-26 at the half.
During the third quarter, the Vikings were able to score 30 points, while the Bulls put up 21 points and in the last quarter, both teams scored 16 points.
The final score was 78-63 in favor of the Vikings.
The Bulls were led on offense by Ryker Evans (1) who scored 29 points and two three pointers, Cade Schmidt (24) scored 12 points, Treyton Evans (3) scored nine points and Carsen Reiners (40) scored eight points and two three pointers.
Evans led with free throws, making 11 out of 13, Schmidt made four out of five and Isaiah Bullis (13) made one out of four.
For rebounds, Ryker Evans had eight total, two offensive, six defensive, Schmidt had five, all defensive, Treyton Evans had four total, two offensive, two defensive and Cooper Ray (5) also had four total, three offensive and one defensive.
On defense, Treyton Evans had four deflections, Ryker Evans and Schmidt had three each and Bryce Reiners (11) and Carsen Reiners (40) both had two.
Treyton Evans and Ryker Evans both had three steals, Schmidt had two and Carsen Reiners had one.
With the loss, the Bulls fall to 1-4 on the season. Their next match is an away game on Thursday, Dec. 16 against the Franklin Flyers. The Flyers are 1-3 on the season after a recent 54-30 loss against the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders.