Hi-Line football takes off with high scoring win over Pleasanton

PLESANTON- Friday night lights is back for the Hi-Line Bulls as they traveled to Pleasanton. The Bulls had a stand out night against the Bulldogs on Friday, Aug 26.

Every Hi-Line player on the field worked diligently together as a team to take the win. Hi-Line had a total of 505 rushing yards to the Bulldogs 146.

Coach Spiegel said, “We had quite a few standout players from our game against Pleasanton. Looking at the stat sheet, the obvious one that stands out is Ryker Evans. He read the defense really well all night for us and made a lot of big plays as a result.” The Bulls junior quarterback Ryker Evans led the team in rushing yards with 16 carries for 217 yards and five touchdowns. Evans also had eight tackles on the night.

Another player who stood out was Hi-Line’s senior Colton Stubbs, who had 146 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown helping the team grab the win. Senior Isaiah Bullis was also a big part in the Bulls’ win. Bullis had two touchdowns and one two-point conversion scoring a total of 14 points for the team. He also had 65 rushing yards.

On both sides of the ball, the Bulls had a great opening night. Their offensive game got them big points on the board but their defense really worked hard to keep Pleasanton from scoring much on the night. “We were definitely undersized but our guys had great technique and maintained their blocks until the whistle on all plays,” stated Coach Spiegel. Hi-Line’s sophomore Asher Hecox led the team in tackles putting up 11 and also had one sack. Also helping the Bulls defense was junior Treyton Evans with 10 tackles.

The final score of the game was 64 to 22 as Hi-Line put up their first win on the season.

The Bulls look to play the North Platte St. Pat’s this coming Friday at home.