EUSTIS — On Friday, Feb. 10, the Hi-Line Bulls hosted the South Loup Bobcats for a round of basketball in Eustis.

The lady Bulls hit the court first against the Bobcats.

In the first quarter, the Bobcats took a 12 to two lead over the Bulls. The lady Bulls struggled on offense as they turned the ball over multiple times.

Struggling to get the ball in the hoop, the lady Bulls couldn’t hold off the Bobcats from running up the score.

At halftime, the lady Bulls were down 17-30.

During the third quarter, the lady Bulls were down 21-38 after throwing the ball away a couple times. The Bobcats hit back to back three-pointers to boost their lead.

Going into the fourth quarter, the lady Bulls were down 23-44.

Lady Bull Genesee Knackstedt stole the ball and scored. Hi-Line’s Whitney Dickau made a three-pointer to get the lady Bulls going but it just wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The lady Bulls lost the bout 38-58.

Dickau had nine points, Knackstedt had eight, Zoey Evans had eight, Malia Viter had six and Jaci Muegerl had three.

Hi-Line lady Bulls tipped off for Sub-Districts in Hayes Center against Maxwell on Monday, Feb. 13.

Bulls

The Hi-Line Bulls started off their night with a two-point lead against the Bobcats in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, they lost the lead after a battle with turnovers that sent the Bobcats into a scoring frenzy. With less than a minute on the clock, Bull Zach Whittaker fired up a three that landed in the basket to give the Bulls a chance at a comeback.

Going into halftime, the Bulls were down by six.

The third quarter had the Bulls scoring seven but the Bobcats pulled further ahead with 10 points.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulls were knocked down by the Bobcats as they only scored eight points. The Bobcats put up 15 points to seal the deal.

Hi-Line lost 41-57.

Racking up the points for the Bulls were Ryker Evans with 20, Dawson Ruda had nine, Treyton Evans had five, Whittaker had three and Bryce Reiners had three.

The Bulls play on Friday, Feb. 17 in Elwood against the Elm Creek Buffaloes with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.