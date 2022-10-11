Hi-Line bulldozes the Cardinals on homecoming

EUSTIS — It was a cold afternoon for Homecoming football on Friday, Oct. 7 as the Hi-Line Bulls took on the Alma Cardinals.

The afternoon started off with a Bulls touchdown in the first quarter. The Bulls converted for two-points after to take the lead eight to zero.

The Cardinals didn’t leave the quarter all to Hi-Line as they scored a touchdown and converted for two-points to tie the game.

The second quarter told a different story as the Bulls came out and took over the field. They scored 22 points and kept the Cardinals from seeing the end zone.

Ending the first half, the Bulls led the Cardinals 30 to eight.

Back on the field after halftime, the Bulls stomped in 20 points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals managed to fly in a touchdown early in the third quarter. Their two-point conversion was shut down by the Bulls.

With only minutes on the clock, Isaiah Bullis put six on the board for the Bulls. The two-point conversion was caught by Bull Ryker Evans that gave them a 30 point lead.

As the third quarter ended, Hi-Line was up 50 to 14.

The Bulls Treyton Evans ran in the final touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Bulls failed to convert on the point after.

The Cardinals had the ball with 16 seconds on the clock. The Bulls defense were held up as a Cardinal slipped into the end zone.

Hi-Line took the win 56 to 20.

Hi-Line sophomore quarterback Zach Whittaker had five completed passes for 102 yards, threw two touchdowns, rushed for 56 yards on 12 carries and five solo tackles.

Bull Ryker Evans carried the ball nine times for 84 yards, had 54 receiving yards, seven solo tackles, punted the ball once for 30 yards and scored three touchdowns. Evans scored a total of 24 points for the Bulls.

Hi-Line senior Bullis carried the ball for 131 yards on 14 carries, caught the ball once for 11 yards, had six tackles, scored two touchdowns and one two-point conversion.

The Bulls had a team total of four sacks against the Cardinals. Bryce Reiners, Kaden Clouse, Asher Hecox and Drew Knoerzer each had one sack.

Hi-Line is on a five game win streak and their current record is six and one. They are ranked number one in Class D1 District 9.

The Bulls face off at home against Cambridge on Friday, Oct.14.

