LEXINGTON — Heather Piel has been named as the beneficiary of the 29th annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament, which takes place on July 30.

Piel is fighting metastatic breast cancer, having received her diagnosis in February.

It’s estimated there were more than 168,000 women in the U.S. living with metastatic breast cancer in 2020. Around six percent of women have metastatic breast cancer when they are first diagnosed.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, excluding skin cancer. Worldwide, female breast cancer has now surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer.

Piel said she started her chemotherapy treatments in March, finishing at the end of May. In June she underwent a MRI and mammogram to see the results of her treatment.

Recently, Piel underwent a double mastectomy and her lymph nodes were removed. When making comments to the Clipper-Herald on Wednesday, she was recovering in the hospital from reconstructive surgery.

When asked about her reaction to being named the beneficiary of the Joe Torres tournament, Piel said there were no words to fully express how grateful and thankful she was, even to be considered.

She said it brought her, “so much joy,” to be chosen.

Piel said she is thankful for the ongoing support she has received and said it was “phenomenal,” to be in so many people’s thoughts and prayers.

The tournament will take place on Sunday, July 30 at both Plum Creek Park and the Lexington Aquatic Center starting at 8 a.m. The deadline to apply is Thursday, July 27 at noon; the entry fee is $100 per team. The format will be pool play and double elimination.

Concessions will be available throughout the tournament and a raffle drawing will be held at the conclusion of the tournament.

“Through team fees, monetary donations, as well as items for our raffle and concessions, all proceeds raised the day of the tournament are given to the selected recipient to help ease their financial burden, if even a little bit,” Tournament organizer Jim Macias said.

The origins of the tournament can trace its roots back to 1993 when Macias first moved to the community and met Joe Torres, who just happened to share the same name of Macias’ best friend in high school.

He recalled that Torres was at least 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighed 260-plus pound before leukemia struck. Within three months, Torres dwindled to 150 pounds. Because he was a volleyball player, Macias decided to organize a tournament as a fundraiser to benefit his friend.

The tournament is pool-play and double-elimination format. Players step in as volunteers to referee when their team in not playing. “It’s all on a volunteer basis,” Macias said.

The idea of a volleyball tournament to benefit a community member with cancer stuck and for the next 27 years around the end of July, community members gather to help support one of their own.

The tournament seemed to take on a life of its own, Macias noted, by 2001 there was constant coverage by the local media and sponsors began regularly supporting the tournament.

Macias reminisced while looking at a poster with all the names and faces of the people the tournament had benefited over the years.

In 1998, Bonnie Semler, who was diagnosed with colon cancer, was the beneficiary of the tournament but died only a few days before the tournament. Macias said her children came to him and said they understood if he didn’t want to go forward with the tournament, but he made it clear they would still hold it.

The tournament ended up only $2 under the cost of the headstone Semler’s children had chosen, Macias said another $50 donation came in and that put them over the top.

In 2005, Dave Wheeler was the tournaments beneficiary; he received the Most Valuable Player award during the tournament. Macias said that ended up meaning so much to Wheeler, that when he died in 2006, he was buried with the MVP award.

Two years ago, to benefit five-month-old Camilo Placencia Velazquez, 12 teams came from Lexington, North Platte, Kearney and Minden. Individual players came from as far as Axtell, Aurora, York and Omaha.

Last year, 18 teams took part in the tournament and helped to raise $4,020 for Kristy Connolley, who diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, the second most common form of skin cancer.

Macias said he was so proud of the Lexington community and said the tournament only happens because of the type of bonds this community has.

“It brings out the best in people,” Macias said of the tournament, “The community cares for the people who live here; it is overwhelming.”

Macias recalled one time a paper from North Platte wanted to interview Macias about his role in organizing the tournament, but he declined, saying they would have to interview everyone in Lexington to get a sense of why the tournament is successful.

Macias is always on the lookout for potential sponsors and raffle items.

Contact Jim Macias, 308-746-3100 or Henry Vogt, 308-529-0705.