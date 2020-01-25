LEXINGTON — What used to be Plum Creek Motors is now Heartland Chevrolet Buick and the new owners are deliberate in sustaining the previous customer experience while adding more inventory for customers to choose from.
Around mid-September in 2019, Tom Feltes, the owner and general manager of Plum Creek Motors, made the decision to sell the location.
Todd Booth, owner of Platte Valley Auto Mart, Vic Gomez, general manager of the Lexington Platte Valley location, Gary Mroczek, owner and manager of Pony Express Chevrolet Buick in Gothenburg and Dave Starostka learned of this and as a group purchased the location.
Heartland is now the fourth dealership under the Platte Valley umbrella including the locations in Lexington and Kearney as well as Pony Express in Gothenburg.
Booth said it was a benefit to buy an existing and running dealership, “It was a great opportunity,” he said.
Even with the change in ownership, Booth said they have maintained the employee staff, with a few changes.
Heartland will feature around 100 to 150 different new and pre-owned vehicles, which will add to the availability of the existing dealerships. Dealer wide this will create an inventory of over 1,000 vehicles for customers to choose from, Booth said.
Starostka said this addition will allow for many more choices from a range of different vehicle brands.
The plan is to model Heartland after the existing car dealerships, Mroczek said. Booth added, the same focus and dedication to customer service will follow the name change.
All said they plan to keep and continue the same great service which Feltes has established with Plum Creek Motors.
Mroczek said service and sales at the location will remain the same and Starostka added the improved availability will benefit them and their customers dealership wide.
Booth also emphasized the bigger selection of vehicles and of sustaining the previous experience customers would have had at Plum Creek Motors.
Heartland’s sales department is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday. The sales department number is 308-324-2306.
The service and parts department is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and closed Sunday. Service and parts number is 308-217-4985.
Heartland Chevrolet Buick is located at 1111 Plum Creek Parkway in Lexington. Find them online at www.heartlandchevybuick.com.
