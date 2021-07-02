 Skip to main content
Health alert issued for Harmful Algal Bloom in Johnson Lake
top story

Health alert issued for Harmful Algal Bloom in Johnson Lake

  • Updated
Johnson Lake draw down postponed until further notice
C-H photo BRIAN NEBEN

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) has issued a Health Alert for Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, for Johnson Lake in Dawson and Gosper Counties. Their weekly sampling efforts indicated that Johnson Lake has elevated levels of HAB and therefore the lake is placed on a health alert which will remain in place until a new sample tests below the minimum threshold. Here are recommendations from the NDEE:

  • The lake is NOT closed
  •  Avoid activities that will bring you into extended contact with the water (swimming, water skiing, wading)
  •  Strongly recommend keeping children and pets away from the water
  •  Fishing is OK and encouraged! Research shows eating a moderate amount of fish fillets from a lake with HABs is ok.
  •  Being outdoors is great for mental health. HABs should not stop you from getting outside and enjoying the lake.

HAB can show up just as quickly as they can disappear. Please use caution and your best judgement when out recreating. If it looks bad and/or smells bad, try to find a different place to spend the day.

For information on the weekly NDEE report visit https://deqiis.ne.gov/zs/bw/ #

