Health alert issued for Harmful Algal Bloom in Johnson Lake

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) has issued a Health Alert for Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, for Johnson Lake in Dawson and Gosper Counties. Their weekly sampling efforts indicated that Johnson Lake has elevated levels of HAB and therefore the lake is placed on a health alert which will remain in place until a new sample tests below the minimum threshold. Here are recommendations from the NDEE: