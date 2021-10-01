Healing Hearts & Families welcomed as new members to the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce

LEXINGTON — Healing Hearts & Families were welcomed as the newest members to the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting held on Friday, Sept. 24.

Healing Hearts & Families provides direction and guidance to individuals and families experiencing domestic or sexual violence or human trafficking.

They now have offices in Broken Bow and Lexington and serve Blaine, Custer, Dawson, Gosper, Greely, Hooker, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Thomas and Valley counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This past year, Healing Hearts & Families provided 947 contact services to 147 unduplicated victims to meet their needs. There were 14 nights of shelter and 108 meals provided during their times of homelessness.

Also, 36 individuals attended support group this year with 650 adult therapy sessions and 28 youth and children attended a total of 119 sessions. Healing Hearts & Families has received 245 crisis line calls.

They also offer a HEARTS program which helps at risk teens succeed, they work to empower students to make healthy choices, equip students with life skills, educate about substance abuse, challenge media influence and establish healthy and successful relationships with their families, schools and communities.

“The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were pleased to help with the ribbon cutting ceremony of Healing Hearts & Families new office located at 612 N. Grant in Lexington,” Lexington Area of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann said.