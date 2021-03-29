Headed the right direction, Two River’s COVID-19 risk dial level reduced

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was reduced after two past weeks of slight increases.
ICU and hospital bed availability has fluctuated, although this has been within expected levels for the first time in 2021, according to Two Rivers, COVID-19 related admissions accounted for only five percent of all occupied beds over the past three weeks.
TestNebraska sites continue to close across the district and testing in private facilities has not shown a concomitant increase, according to Two Rivers. Also, residential and care facilities in the district reported no new cases in the past week, a first since regular testing began in 2020.
COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be provided across the seven counties of the district. Around two-thirds of residents aged over 65 in Buffalo, Dawson and Kearney counties have been fully vaccinated. Over a quarter of all eligible people in Kearney, Harlan and Gosper counties have also completed their doses.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the percentage of the population in the Two Rivers district that is fully vaccinated is 24 percent. The total population vaccinated is 76,116.
For these reasons, Two Rivers slightly downgraded the risk dial, which has fallen further in the ‘moderate’ level.
To date, Two Rivers has recorded 10,263 cases, 9,856 of which are no longer symptomatic and 118 deaths.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations across Nebraska continue to hover in the low hundreds, on Monday morning, there were 103 hospitalizations across state hospitals.
On Sunday, March 28, there were 160 new cases reported in the state and over the past week there has been an average of 296 cases per day, an increase of 19 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
The vaccination effort across the state continues, to date, 20.9 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
Nebraska has reported 208,553 total cases, 162,226 of which have recovered and 2,175 deaths.
Since early March the United States has averaged between 54,000 and 59,000 new cases a day. Deaths continue to decline to abound 1,000 per day, the fewest since November 2020, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map.
Around 2.5 million people are receiving a vaccination every day and the number continues to hold steady. Most states are expected to open eligibility to all adults by the end of April.