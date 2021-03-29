Headed the right direction, Two River’s COVID-19 risk dial level reduced

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was reduced after two past weeks of slight increases.

ICU and hospital bed availability has fluctuated, although this has been within expected levels for the first time in 2021, according to Two Rivers, COVID-19 related admissions accounted for only five percent of all occupied beds over the past three weeks.

TestNebraska sites continue to close across the district and testing in private facilities has not shown a concomitant increase, according to Two Rivers. Also, residential and care facilities in the district reported no new cases in the past week, a first since regular testing began in 2020.

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be provided across the seven counties of the district. Around two-thirds of residents aged over 65 in Buffalo, Dawson and Kearney counties have been fully vaccinated. Over a quarter of all eligible people in Kearney, Harlan and Gosper counties have also completed their doses.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the percentage of the population in the Two Rivers district that is fully vaccinated is 24 percent. The total population vaccinated is 76,116.