LEXINGTON — Come down to Trick or Treat Street in downtown Lexington...if you dare...
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commence is hosting the event this year from Madeline's Cafe and Bakery.
Families are encouraged to stop here first for a list of participating businesses, as well as fill up on candy and treats from the Chamber, Keep Lexington Beautiful and Tyson.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald is one of the businesses participating in the event, which runs from 3 to 5 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.