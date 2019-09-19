Head Start gives preschoolers a ‘Head Start’

LEXINGTON — Head Start, a program of Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska (Mid), provides comprehensive services to children and families. Lexington Head Start is now taking applications for the 2019-2020 year.
The objective of the Head Start program is to enhance the cognitive, social and emotional development of income eligible children through the provision of comprehensive health, educational, nutritional, social and other services, involve parents in their children’s learning and to help parents make progress toward their educational, literacy and employment goals.
Head Start enhances children’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development while helping parents with the goal of achieving self sufficiency through the family partnership and goal setting process. Head Start creates an environment that builds upon and responds to the unique strengths and needs of each child and family, including: high quality early education at monthly family connection activities; horne visits; on-going parenting enhancement services; comprehensive health services; nutrition; and ongoing support to parents through case management and peer support groups.
If you have a preschool child, age 3 or 4, please contact, Alma Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska Lexington Head Start Teacher, at the following address or phone number: 931 West 7th Street, 308 324 5282.
For more information see www.cornrnunitvactionrnidne.corn for all Mid Head Start and Early Head Start center contact information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.