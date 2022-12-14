Haymakers win by 21 over the Badgers

COZAD — On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Cozad Haymakers faced off against the Valentine Badgers at home.

The Haymakers were off with a quick head start as they went up 10 to four with under a minute in the first quarter.

It was a closer score during the second quarter as the Makers scored only eight and the Badgers scored six. The score going into half time had the Haymakers up 19 to 13.

During halftime, the Cozad Cheerleaders brought down 92 little girls as part of the Cozad Little Cheer team. They ranged from kindergarteners to fifth graders. The little girls spent most of the morning in the gym learning several routines.

The third quarter is when the action started for the Makers as they outscored the Badgers 19 to six.

As the game wound down, the Haymakers put up 11 more on the board.

The final score in the Cozad win was 49 to 28.

Cozad’s Noah Shoemaker had 15 points and had three fouls. Tag Sassali made 10 points and had two fouls. Cash Chytka made five points. Cord Chytka and Mason Fales each made four points.

The Haymakers travel to Cambridge on Thursday, Dec. 15 with a 7:30 p.m. tip off time.