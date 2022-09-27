Haymakers were set ablaze by the Indians

COZAD — The Broken Bow Indians ran up the score against the Haymakers on Friday, Sept. 23.

It was a long night for the Haymakers in the tough loss against the Indians.

Broken Bow took over the first half of the game scoring 28 points in the first quarter.

The Haymakers left the field for halftime with nothing on the board.

As halftime ended, Cozad hit the field looking like a different team. They came out and senior Cash Chytka scored the first touchdown of the quarter but the point after kick was no good. The Haymakers were down six to 28.

Unfortunately, the Haymakers progress was shut down by the Indians as they ran in a 93 yard kickoff return.

Haymaker Isaac White caught the ball in the end zone from Noah Shoemaker. They failed on the two point conversion leaving the score 12 to 35.

Rolling into the fourth quarter, the Haymaker defense couldn’t hold the Indians from reaching the end zone again. Broken Bow was up 42 to 12.

The Haymakers got in one final touchdown with a 31 yard pass from Shoemaker to Cord Chytka. Jaden Cervantes point after kick was good.

The final score was 19 to 42.

The Haymaker loss sets their record at two and three on the season.

Cozad’s Shoemaker completed 16 passes for 224 yards and threw two touchdowns. Dreu White completed two carries for six yards and Cash Chytka rushed for 90 yards on six carries.

On defense, Eli Boryca had 10 solo tackles, 10 tackle assists and caused one fumble. Tyree Smith had five solo tackles, two tackle assists and one quarterback hurry.

Cozad faces off against the Gothenburg Swedes on Friday, Sept. 30.