Haymakers Vollenweider and Cervantes sign to Doane

COZAD — On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Haymaker Jaden Vollenweider and Jaden Cervantes signed their letters of intent to Doane for Track and Field.

With family and friends in attendance, the pair sat down side by side.

Doane’s Assistant throws Coach, Zach Lurz said, “I met both of them about two or three years ago at the Lexington summer camp and both of them stuck out. They’re both generational talent kind of kids and they have the same name so that always sticks out. They are great kids and I got to know them really well.”

Jaden Vollenweider started his Track career in seventh grade and has competed every year since.

Vollenweider competes in shot put and discus for the Haymakers. In the 2022 season, Vollenweider placed 11th, second, seventh, 15th, 15th, and 11th at Districts in the shot put. In discus, he placed second at three meets, first at three meets, third, seventh, first at Districts and 10th at State.

At the college level, Vollenweider plans to continue to throw shot put and discus. “I am going to try doing the javelin throw, hammer and weight throw to add onto that,” stated Vollenweider.

During the summer, Vollenweider attended a track camp at Doane. He said, “I really liked the campus and everything about Doane.”

While pursuing his athlete career at Doane, Vollenweider is planning to study Business. “In the future, I want to own my own business but I’m not sure what yet though,” commented Vollenweider.

Jaden Cervantes has competed in Track since he was a seventh grader.

Cervantes competes in shot put and discus. During the 2022 Track season he placed first in three meets, second in two meets, third, fifth, sixth, second at Districts and 22nd at State in the shot put. In discus, he placed seventh, 14th, 16th and 20th.

Looking to continue his sports career at the college level, Cervantes stated, “I was looking around and noticed that they won the 2021 National Championship. I got to meet Coach Lurz and he was pretty cool.”

At Doane, Cervantes is going to continue his Track career in shot put and discus.

On the academic side, Cervantes has a few options in mind to study. “I plan to go into either athletic training, pre-nursing or pre-pharmacy,” he commented.

The Haymaker pair took a tour of the Doane campus with their families. “When they got on campus and I met their families, it just stuck. I kind of pushed pretty hard to get them here,” Lurz stated.

Doane has a tremendous Track and Field program. Lurz said, “I think that out of the last 70 years of Track here at Doane the men’s program has won about 65 times. We had an Olympian come out of Doane about 10 years ago. We are a really good, small town college track team.”

Congratulations to Vollenweider and Cervantes on their future at Doane!