COZAD — On Monday, May 8, the Cozad Haymakers hosted a morning of golf against Gothenburg, Gibbon, Holdrege, Dundy County, North Platte St. Pat’s, Kearney JV, Ogallala, Cozad JV and Southern Valley.
The Haymaker varsity team took second with a score of 328. Gothenburg placed sixth with 341 and the Cozad JV team took eighth with 368.
Ogallala took home first with a score of 310 as Indian Caleb Castillo swung in a score of 74 for first place.
COZAD
Ben Yocom placed second with a score of 74.
Hayden Russman took seventh with a score of 77.
Alex Svajgr swung in a score of 85 for 20th place.
Jed Dugan placed 28th with a score of 92.
People are also reading…
Wilson Moreno landed in 38th place with a score of 97.
GOTHENBURG
Kai Jorgenson placed 10th with a score of 79.
Alec Winney landed in a score of 82 for 16th place.
Connor McCoy took home 19th with a score of 85.
Jackson Schwanz swung in a score of 95 for 33rd place.
Braeden Anderson placed 34th with a score of 95.
COZAD JV Maddex German landed in 24th with a score of 89.
Sam Hergenrader had a score of 92 for 27th place.
Conner Mundell placed 30th with a score of 93.
Hunter Keim swung in a score of 94 for 31st.
Jacob Rodriguez took home 41st place with a score of 103.
The Haymakers and Swedes travel to Ogallala on Thursday, May 11 with a tee-off time of 10 a.m.