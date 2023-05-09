COZAD — On Monday, May 8, the Cozad Haymakers hosted a morning of golf against Gothenburg, Gibbon, Holdrege, Dundy County, North Platte St. Pat’s, Kearney JV, Ogallala, Cozad JV and Southern Valley.

The Haymaker varsity team took second with a score of 328. Gothenburg placed sixth with 341 and the Cozad JV team took eighth with 368.

Ogallala took home first with a score of 310 as Indian Caleb Castillo swung in a score of 74 for first place.

COZAD

Ben Yocom placed second with a score of 74.

Hayden Russman took seventh with a score of 77.

Alex Svajgr swung in a score of 85 for 20th place.

Jed Dugan placed 28th with a score of 92.

Wilson Moreno landed in 38th place with a score of 97.

GOTHENBURG

Kai Jorgenson placed 10th with a score of 79.

Alec Winney landed in a score of 82 for 16th place.

Connor McCoy took home 19th with a score of 85.

Jackson Schwanz swung in a score of 95 for 33rd place.

Braeden Anderson placed 34th with a score of 95.

COZAD JV Maddex German landed in 24th with a score of 89.

Sam Hergenrader had a score of 92 for 27th place.

Conner Mundell placed 30th with a score of 93.

Hunter Keim swung in a score of 94 for 31st.

Jacob Rodriguez took home 41st place with a score of 103.

The Haymakers and Swedes travel to Ogallala on Thursday, May 11 with a tee-off time of 10 a.m.