COZAD — On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Cozad Haymakers hosted the Holdrege Dusters for a night on the court.

The lady Makers tipped off first.

It was the first quarter that really put the lady Makers behind as they weren’t able to score as the lady Dusters went up by 10.

In the second quarter, the lady Makers picked up the pace outscoring the Dusters 15 to six.

At halftime, the lady Makers were down by one.

Trying to push ahead of the lady Dusters, Cozad scored 11 in the third quarter. However, the lady Dusters seemed to kick it in gear with 14 points.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Haymakers needed to put pressure on the lady Dusters. The lady Makers did not succeed and scored nine.

Cozad lost 35-38.

Lady Maker Makaia Baker had 14 points, Regan Schroeder had 10, Karyn Burkholder had four and Megan Dyer had three.

On the road, the lady Makers faced the Minden Whippets on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Dusters swept the lady Makers off the court with a 56-13 win.

Scoring for the lady Makers were Baker with four points, Dyer had three, Burkholder had two and Erica Weatherly and Taryn Chytka each had two.

Cozad faced Sandhills Valley in an away match-up on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

HAYMAKERS

In the first quarter, the Haymakers pushed ahead by five points.

The second quarter were when the Makers took a further lead after scoring 19 points.

Going into halftime, the Haymakers were up 34-17.

During the third quarter, the Makers were topped by the Dusters 16-13.

With the lead in the fourth quarter, the Haymakers scored nine points to secure the win.

Cozad won 56-43.

Scoring for the Haymakers were Cash Chytka with 17 points, Cord Chytka and Tag Sassali each had eight, Olliver Davis had seven, Monty Brooks-Follmer had six and Mason Fales had four.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Makers traveled to Minden and pulled off the win 54-49.

Maker Noah Shoemaker had 17 points, Brooks-Follmer had 13, Cash Chytka and Cord Chytka had nine and Olliver Davis had four.

Cozad hit the road against Sandhills Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 7.