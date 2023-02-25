COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers hosted the Chase County Longhorns on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for Class C1-11 Sub-Districts.

Cozad held a 16 and seven record going into the match up against Chase County. The Longhorns were 10-12.

It was a slow first quarter on both sides of the ball as the clocked hit zero and the game was tied at seven.

Keeping the score close in the second quarter, the Haymakers scored 17 points.

At halftime, the Longhorns held a one point lead.

The third quarter is when the Haymakers took off to take the lead. Cozad scored 16 points and held the Longhorns to six.

In the fourth quarter, the Longhorns didn’t give up and scored 14 points but it wasn’t enough to close the Haymaker lead.

Cozad won the bout 56-45.

Leading in scoring for the Haymakers were Cash Chytka with 16 points, Monty Brooks-Follmer had 14, Cord Chytka had eight, Tag Sassali had eight and Noah Shoemaker had four.

The Haymaker win put them facing off against the Holdrege Dusters on Thursday, Feb. 23 for the Sub-District final game in Cozad.