GRAND ISLAND — The Cozad Haymakers traveled to Grand Island Northwest to compete in the Class B-3 District Wrestling tournament on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.

It was a thrilling two days on the mat as the Makers landed nine wrestlers on the podium to make their journey to State.

Cozad took first as a team with 202 points.

At 113, Aaron Wilson took home first place.

After an injury and fighting his way back to finish his senior year, Bryson Bussinger took second place in the 120 weight class.

Taking home second place was Boston Irish in the 132 weight class.

Securing his ticket in his junior year was Dreu White after taking first in the 145 weight class.

Maker sophomore Brock Malcom punched his ticket to State after placing second in the 152 pound weight class.

In the 160 weight class, Hayden Russman took second place.

Remaining undefeated and taking first place was Isaac White in the 182 weight class.

Topping off his senior season at Districts was Eli Boryca with a first place finish in the 195 weight class.

At 220, Chris Ruano fought his way into fourth place to secure his ticket to State.

The State Wrestling tournament begins on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Omaha at the CHI Health Center.

Congratulations to all the Haymakers on their wins and Good Luck at State!