KEARNEY — The Cozad Haymakers hit the mat on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Class B State Dual tournament held at the Buffalo Fairgrounds in Kearney.

In the first round, the Haymakers faced off against the Schuyler Warriors. Cozad won the dual 57-18.

During the semi-final round, the Haymakers took on Omaha Skutt Catholic. Cozad lost 24-50.

The final round had Cozad against Bennington to battle for third and fourth. The Haymakers lost 36-38 to bring home fourth place.

At 113, Aaron Wilson went one and two on the day.

In the 120 weight class, Bryson Bussinger went two and one.

Drake Hasbrouck went zero and three in the 126 weight class.

At 132, Boston Irish went one and two.

In the 138 weight class, Kooper Pohl went one and two. At 145, Dreu White went two and one.

Brayan Lozoya went lost by decision in the 152 weight class and was pinned in the 160 weight class.

In the 160 weight class, Lorenzo Levario lost by tech fall of 20 to four.

Brock Malcom won by a pin in the 160 weight class, lost by a pin at 152 and lost by points in the 152 weight class.

At 170, JJ Rodriguez went two and one on the day with two pins.

In the 182 weight class, Isaac White remained undefeated with three pins.

Senior Eli Boryca went two and one on the day with two pins.

At 220, Chris Ruano won all three matches with pins.

Tyree Smith pinned all three opponents in the 285 weight class.

Cozad heads to Grand Island Northwest for Class B District wrestling on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.