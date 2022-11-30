Haymakers take first win over Kearney Catholic

COZAD — On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Cozad Haymaker boys basketball hosted the Kearney Catholic Stars for a Jamboree to start the season.

The Makers were off to a good start against the Stars going up five to zero. The Stars didn’t give up as they came back to tie the game at nine as the first quarter ended.

Under two minutes in the second quarter, the Haymakers were down by seven. As the clock ran out for halftime, the Stars held the lead 24 to 18.

The halftime break was what the Haymakers needed as they came out looking to take the lead back from the Stars. The third quarter ended as the Stars were up by four.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the Haymakers made head way against the Stars. It took major effort for the Haymakers to outscore the Stars. The Makers put up 21 points in the fourth to the Stars 14.

The final score in the Haymaker win was 49 to 46.

Maker Mason Fales scored four points and had three fouls. Cord Chytka had five fouls and scored 10 points. Tag Sassali had seven points and four fouls. Oliver Davis had 12 points and two fouls. Chayden Hoffmaster had seven points and Noah Shoemaker had nine points.

Cozad travels to Chase County on Thursday, Dec. 1 with tip off at 8p.m.