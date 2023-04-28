COZAD — It was a chilly and windy morning as the Cozad Haymaker golf team hosted a triangular with the Gothenburg Swedes and Lexington Minutemen.

Each team was allowed to play eight golfers and the top five from each team were scored.

Cozad awarded the top eight individuals with medals and a team championship plate was presented.

The Cozad Haymakers took first as a team with a score of 410, Gothenburg came in second with a score of 425 and Lexington had a score of 475 for third place.

HAYMAKERS

Hayden Russman took first with a score of 68.

Alex Svajgr scored a 76 for second place.

Ben Yocom took fourth place with a score of 81.

Coner Mundell landed in 11th place with a score of 90.

Wilson Moreno shot a score of 95 for 14th place.

Jed Dugan took 15th with a score of 95.

Sam Hergenrader swung in a score of 95 for 16th place.

Maddex German landed in 17th with a score of 98.

SWEDES

Alex Winney took home third place with a score of 78.

Kai Jorgenson swung in a score of 84 for fifth place.

Braeden Anderson landed in sixth place with a score of 87.

With a score of 88, Connor McCoy took home seventh place.

Caiden McVay took home eighth with a score of 88.

Jackson Schwanz landed in ninth with a score of 89.

Matthew Shank had a score of 104 for 20th place.

Ranan Rubalcava took home 21st with a score of 114.

MINUTEMEN

Christopher Swartz swung in a score of 89 for 10th place.

Braden Bender landed in 12th with a score of 92.

With a score of 93, Noah Scherr took home 13th place.

Adrian Galvan had a score of 99 for 18th place.

Josiah Adams took home 19th with a score of 102.

Benny Rodriguez had a score of 116 for 22nd place.

Ryan Fitzgerald swung in a score of 119 for 23rd place.

The Haymakers and Swedes traveled to Broken Bow on Friday, April 28 for a round of golf.

Lexington hosts an invite on Friday, May 5 at the Lakeside Country Club at 10 a.m.