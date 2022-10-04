Haymakers, Swedes battle hard at sub Districts

GOTHENBURG — Monday, Oct. 3, the Cozad Haymakers and the Gothenburg Swedes softball teams took on Southern Valley and Minden in the sub District battle.

It was a gloomy, windy, cold evening with some sporadic rain but that didn’t stop the teams from giving their best efforts.

Starting off the evening was Gothenburg against the Minden Whippets.

The Swedes took the field as Brianna Houchin hit the mound for the first wind up. Gothenburg went three up and three out.

At bat, the Swedes took off swinging hard and scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Minden scored one run in the top of the second as the Swedes struggled to throw the ball in. The Swedes gathered together and finished the inning with two outs.

The Whippets defense took a hard hit in the bottom of the second as Gothenburg ran in nine scores.

Up 14 to one, the Swedes took the field one final time. A huge double play for the Swedes took the first two outs as Hannah Devlin caught the hit then tossed the ball to second baseman Sierra Herfel for the second out. The Whippets had two outs against them and one runner on second base. Minden scored on a ground ball. Swede Houchin took the third out with a strike out.

Gothenburg won the series 14 to two advancing them to the final sub District game.

COZAD VS S. VALLEY

The Haymakers faced off against the Southern Valley/Alma Saints in game two.

Cozad struggled to get their game moving in the first two innings. The score was two big goose eggs for both teams as they started the third inning.

The Makers saw three up and three out in the top of the third leaving the Saints scoreless.

At bat, the lady Makers had some great hits in the bottom of the third that landed them three runs scored.

The Haymakers scored one run in both the fourth and fifth inning as they shutout the Saints.

The Saints were knocked down in the top of the sixth as Madison Sayer struck out two batters to end the inning.

One final chance at bat for Cozad, Taylor Howell and Clatyn Fleharty ran in the final two scores.

The Saints gave it one final ditch effort in the top of the seventh inning. Haymaker Cadence Phaby threw the first two outs to first baseman Greeley Cargill. Sayer caught the third out to end the game.

Cozad won the contest seven to zero advancing them to face off against Gothenburg.

SWEDES VS MAKERS

The final matchup of the night had the Swedes against the Haymakers, winner heads to Districts.

Gothenburg came out strong in the first inning with three runs scored as Cozad was shut out.

The story was similar in the second inning as the Haymakers failed to score and the Swedes scored two runs in.

Cozad turned the tables in the top of the third with one run scored and shut out the Swedes.

The fourth inning was quiet for both teams as no runs were scored.

Battling back in the fifth inning, the Haymakers ran in three scores to close the five to one gap while they kept Gothenburg from scoring.

The sixth inning had the Swedes going three up and three out on the field. The bottom of the sixth, the Haymakers fought back to get three outs and sent the game into the seventh inning.

With hopes to score in the top of seventh inning, the Haymakers couldn’t handle the heat from Swede pitcher Devlin. Devlin struck out McKenzie Munster for the first out. Maker Kinley Armagost was thrown out at first by Swede Alyvia Streeter for the second out. Haymaker Madison Rowley hit a grounder to third baseman Houchin and was thrown out at first to end the game.

The Gothenburg Swedes won the Class C9 sub Districts in a close game, five to four.

The Swedes advanced to 20 and four on the season.

Gothenburg will face off against Polk County at Districts; further information is not available at this time.