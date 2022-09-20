Haymakers rake in big win over the Minutemen

COZAD — A Friday night lights showdown between rival towns, Cozad and Lexington on Sept. 16 had the stadium packed for the Maker homecoming game.

The Makers kicked off the game and held defense against the Minutemen.

Lexington’s offense was able to put the ball in the end zone first in the beginning of the first quarter. The Minutemen defense held the Haymakers out of the end zone.

The score at the end of the first quarter was seven to zero, Lexington.

Cozad came out strong in the second quarter when quarterback Noah Shoemaker threw the ball to Cash Chytka for a 26 yard touchdown.

On Lexington’s next possession, it was third down and nine yards when Daven Naylor threw an interception into the hands of Cozad’s Dreu White. The Haymakers went on to put up another six on the board ending the second quarter with a score of 13 to seven.

In the third quarter, Cozad was in a sticky situation on first and 21. Shoemaker sent a 17 yard pass to Cash Chytka to eat away at some of those yards. In another huge play, Shoemaker threw the ball 17 yards to Isaac White on third and nine.

Cozad’s Shoemaker pitched the ball to Dreu White for a 15 yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Cash Chytka ran the ball for a 35 yard touchdown. The Haymakers put up 20 points and shut Lexington out.

At the end of the third, Cozad was up 33 to 7.

The fourth quarter wasn’t as high scoring as the rest of the game. Cozad went on to score one more touchdown with a Shoemaker pass to Cash Chytka.

Lexington just couldn’t put together any plays to make it in the end zone.

The homecoming game had a final score of 40 to seven.

Cozad’s Shoemaker completed eight passes for a total of 121 yards, four passing touchdowns and rushed the ball for 39 yards on seven carries.

Maker Cash Chytka had one outstanding night on the field as he rushed for 39 yards on seven carries, had four receptions for 71 yards, one interception return for 11 yards, three solo tackles and three touchdowns totaling in 18 points.

On defense for the Haymakers, Isaac White, Mason Fales, Izaac Langley and Zach Gengenbach each had one sack. The team totaled in 30 tackles on the night as Isaac White held down seven solo tackles.

Minuteman Daven Naylor had six completed passes for a total of 47 yards. Kaden West completed six passes for 54 yards and Isaiah Ellingson threw the ball for two completions for 14 yards.

Naylor carried the ball eight times for two yards, three solo tackles, six tackle assists and threw one interception. West threw one interception and was sacked for a loss of two yards.

Although Lexington had 54 total plays to Cozad’s 48, penalties is what really hurt them. They had six penalties for 52 yards.

Cozad hosts the Broken Bow Indians on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Minutemen stay home to play against Hastings on Friday, Sept. 23.