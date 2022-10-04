Haymakers overtime win spoils the Swedes Homecoming

GOTHENBURG — The Swedes hosted the Cozad Haymakers for a night of football action on their homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30.

The stands were filled with excited fans, burgers were being flipped and the boys of fall were ready to give it their all.

The Swedes saw the end zone first with a 26 yard touchdown pass from Wes Geiken to Tra Rossell. Rossell failed to get the point after kick through the goal post.

As Cozad took over on offense, Cash Chytka turned on his wheels for a 37 yard touchdown run. The point after kick from Jaden Cervantes was no good.

Swede Kooper Koehn intercepted a pass from Haymaker Noah Shoemaker to Drue White.

The score was tied six to six at the end of the first quarter.

Gothenburg started the second quarter off with a touchdown on a 13 yard pass from Geiken. The Swedes tried to get a two-point conversion but were shut down by the Haymakers.

Haymaker Cord Chytka scored the next touchdown on a 20 yard pass from Shoemaker. Cervantes scored the point after kick.

With little time on the clock, Swede Evan Johnson picked off a pass from Cozad’s Shoemaker.

The score going into halftime had Cozad up 13 to 12.

In the third quarter, The Swedes came out looking for the lead. They scored another touchdown on a 35 yard pass from Geiken. This time the Swedes were able to convert for two points on a run in from Geiken.

Gothenburg held the Haymakers out of the end zone in the third with a seven point lead.

The Haymakers stomped down the field towards the end zone. White put six on the board with a three yard run. The point after kick from Cervantes did not make it through the goal post.

With a one point lead, the Swedes were up 20 to 19. Cozad wasn’t able to keep the Swedes from tacking on more points as Swede Geiken threw a 24 yard pass for the touchdown. As they went for another two-point conversion, the Haymakers denied them into the end zone.

After marching down the field again, Cozad was in touchdown range. White put his head down and ran in a three yard touchdown. The point after kick from Cervantes was good to tie the score at 26.

The Haymakers and Swedes moved into overtime.

Gothenburg was held out of the end zone by the Haymakers. Cozad had their turn to score and would do so with a three yard quarterback keep by Shoemaker. Cervantes kicked in the point after as the Haymakers won.

The final score with the Cozad win was 33 to 26.

Gothenburg had three turnovers, two interceptions thrown by Geiken and one fumble by J Daum. They also had 10 penalties for 93 yards.

Swede senior Geiken completed 11 passes for 161 yards, threw four touchdowns, carried the ball five times for 24 yards and scored two points on a conversion.

Swedes Evan Johnson, Kooper Koehn and Geiken each caught an interception.

Cozad had three passing interceptions and five penalties for 14 yards.

Haymaker Shoemaker completed five passes for 60 yards, threw one touchdown, ran in one touchdown and carried the ball three times for yards lost.

Makers White and Cord Chytka each brought down an interception. Cash Chytka recovered a Swede fumble.

White had nine carries for 24 yards, two rushing touchdowns and 22 kickoff return yards. Cord Chytka carried the ball once for nine yards and had one receiving touchdown. Cash Chytka had 24 carries for 191 yards, one touchdown and one reception for eight yards.

Gothenburg travels to Holdrege on Friday, Oct. 7.

Cozad hosts Sidney on Friday, Oct. 7.