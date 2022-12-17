Haymakers, Minutemen compete at Eagle Dual Invite

COLBY — The Cozad Haymakers and the Lexington Minutemen wrestling teams traveled to Colby, Kan. on Friday, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 to compete in the multi-state tournament.

The Colby Invite is different than most wrestling invites in that it is a dual style.

The Haymakers competed in Pool A against Hutchinson, Kan., Holly, Kan., Farmington, New Mexico, Colby, Kan., Monarch, Co., Pine Creek, Co., and Junction City, Kan.

Cozad went five and zero on the first day beating Hutchinson 56-18, Holly 60-15, Farmington 48-27, Colby 42-27 and Monarch 48-31.

The Haymakers defeated Pine Creek 45-24 in round one on day two. During round three, the Makers beat out Junction City 43-27 to take first place.

Haymaker Bryson Bussinger went three and one. Drake Hasbrouck went one and zero. Boston Irish went two and two. Brock Malcom went five and one. Juan Perez went zero and one. Kooper Pohl went two and three. Hayden Russman went three and one.

David Sanchez went zero and three. Dreu White went five and zero. Isaac White went four and zero. Aaron Wilson went six and zero. Lane Wright went three and two.

Isaac White recorded his 100th career win on Friday over New Mexico and received honors for Outstanding Wrestler.

Aaron Wilson received the fastest pin in Pool A.

MINUTEMEN

The Lexington Minutemen competed in Pool C against Phillipsburg, Kan., Junction City, Kan., McPherson, Kan., Hays, Kan., Goodland, Kan., Lawrence, Kan., and Farmington, New Mexico.

The Minutemen went six and one during the two day invite and brought home second place.

Lexington beat Phillipsburg 66-18, McPherson 39-31, Hays 45-27, Goodland 62-12, Lawrence 56-24 and Farmington 39-35. Their loss was to Junction City 21-45.

Ever Ayala went zero and three. Cesar Cano went five and one. Luis Castellanos went four and two. Cayden Gibbons went one and two. Miles Gutierrez went one and two. Jason Hernandez went three and three. Landon Johnson went three and three. Garrett Kaiser went three and three. Jackson Conrad went four and two. Daylen Naylor went three and zero. Daven Naylor went two and two. Nicolas Perez went one and two. Christian Rodriguez went two and one. Isaac Rodriguez went two and two. Jayden Thorell went three and two.

Daylen Naylor received honors for the most pins in Pool C. Daven Naylor received honors for the fastest pin in Pool C.

Lexington traveled to Adams Central for a boys and girls dual on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Cozad had a dual against Holdrege on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that was postponed due to the weather. They traveled to Valentine on Friday, Dec. 16 for an invite.