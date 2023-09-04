COZAD — It was a sunny, but beautiful morning on Saturday, Sept. 2 as the Cozad Haymakers hosted their Cross Country meet at the Cozad Country Club.

The high school race had runners from Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney, McCook, Ogallala, Sandhills Valley, Sidney and South Loup.

For the middle school competition, racers came from Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, McCook, Ogallala, Sandhills Valley and Sidney.

The varsity girls kicked off the morning first.

Ogallala’s Lindee Henning took first with a time of 20:03.

The lady Makers kept their pace close together as Crystal Hernandez took 24th with a time of 25:43. Ellie Albrecht placed 25th with a time of 25:47. In 27th place, Gabriela Vazquez had a time of 25:57. Jorja Yocom crossed the finish line with a time of 26:05 for 28th.

In the second race, the varsity boys took their turn.

Josiah Wilkinson of McCook had a time of 17:51 to secure first place.

Cozad’s Shank Sall crossed with a time of 18:32 for seventh place. Lorenzo Levario started off at the front of the pack, but ended in 24th with a time of 19:47. Gavin Guerra had a time of 20:37 for 31st, Joel Alvarado took 34th with a time of 20:51, Elias Morris placed 40th with a time of 22:30 and Reiker Spradlin finished with a time of 24:37 for 43rd place.

The Cozad Varsity boys took sixth as a team and the lady Makers placed fifth.

In the Junior Varsity race, Cozad’s Chandler Kaup took 29th with a time of 26:14 and Dakari Logan placed 32nd with a time of 32:11.

Cozad’s Carson Favinger had a time of 5:48 for third place in the Middle School mile race. Jaxton Arndt and Taegan Dexter each had a time of 6:13 as they tied for 12th place. In 15th, Hayden Revelo finished with a time of 6:37. Dilan Orellana-Medina placed 25th with a time of 6:57 and Andrew Hasbrouck stopped the clock at 10:26 for 37th.

For the Middle School girls’ mile, Haymaker Audrey Baker crossed the finish line at 6:06 for first place. Reagan Chrisinger had a time of 7:26 for 17th and in 20th was Arleth Casillas with a time of 8:03.

The Haymakers travel to Broken Bow for an invite on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.