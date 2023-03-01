COZAD — It was a long night of basketball as the Cozad Haymakers battled against the Holdrege Dusters on Thursday, Feb. 23 for Class C1-11 Sub-District finals.

In the first quarter, it was back and forth taking the lead on both sides of the ball. The Dusters put in two free throws to tie the game at 11 with 4.7 seconds left.

The second quarter had Haymaker Monty Brooks-Follmer stealing the ball and scoring a three-pointer. The game was tied at 24 after Brooks-Follmer took a Duster offensive charge. With under a minute on the clock, Maker Olliver Davis hit a three to take the lead which didn’t last very long as the Dusters put up a three of their own to tie again going into halftime.

Heading into the locker room for halftime with the score tied at 27.

Starting off the third quarter, the Haymakers were ready to take over the game. With Brooks-Follmer and Tag Sassali making three-pointers, the Haymakers pushed ahead by 6 points. At the end of the quarter, Cozad was up 41-38.

It wasn’t the best start for the Haymakers in the fourth quarter as the Dusters made their way back into the running. Cozad’s Noah Shoemaker is fouled on a bucket and gets the three-point play to give the Makers a two-point lead. With 14 seconds left, the Haymakers were up 57-54. The Dusters weren’t going down with a fight and put up a three to tie the game at the end of regulation play.

With four minutes in overtime, the Dusters led the way after scoring another three-pointer. The Makers weren’t letting the Dusters take overtime that easy as Shoemaker put in both free throws to tie the score at 63 and send the game into a second overtime.

The exciting night continued into the second overtime as both teams kept the score close until the end. In the final 45 seconds, the Duster’s star player Jackson Hinrichs put in both free throws to give Holdrege a two point lead. With the final play in their hands, the Haymakers took a timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the Makers passed the ball to Shoemaker who went in for a lay-up and came out laying on the floor with no foul called to end the game.

Cozad lost the bout 68-70.

Leading in scoring for the Makers were Brooks-Follmer with 18 points, Cash Chytka had 17, Shoemaker had 13, Cord Chytka had seven, Sassali had six and Davis had five.