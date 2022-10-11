Haymakers go down against Sidney Red Raiders

COZAD — It was a cold night for football as the Cozad Haymakers faced off against the Sidney Red Raiders on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Red Raiders scored the first touchdown in the first quarter.

Cozad had their turn and answered the Red Raiders with their own touchdown as Isaac White caught a 53 yard pass from Noah Shoemaker. Haymaker kicker Jaden Cervantes scored the point after kick to tie the game at seven.

The Sidney Red Raiders scored a 36 yard touchdown run to take the lead. The point after kick was no good.

Haymaker Dreu White caught an interception in the second quarter and ran it down 43 yards before he was tackled out of bounds. Cozad looked to score on the next play with 24 seconds on the clock. Shoemaker’s effort to throw the ball to teammate Izaac Langley in the end zone was cut off by a Red Raider interception.

Cozad headed to the locker room at halftime down by six.

The third quarter saw another Red Raider touchdown. Their two-point conversion was shut down by the Haymakers.

The Haymakers struggled on offensive in the third as they never saw the end zone.

In the fourth quarter, both teams held each other out of the end zone as the time clock hit zero.

The final score in the loss for the Haymakers was seven to 19.

Cozad falls to three and four on the season.

Maker quarterback Shoemaker completed eight passes for 137 yards, threw one touchdown and two interceptions.

Maker Dreu White carried the ball 10 times for 38 yards, rushed for seven yards and caught an interception. Isaac White caught the ball once for a 53 yard touchdown. Tag Sassali had 18 carries for 72 yards, had one receiving catch for 13 yards and had one fumble. Cord Chytka caught the ball four times for 56 yards and had eight solo tackles.

On defense for the Haymakers, Zach Gengenbach caused a Red Raider fumble, Tyree Smith had a tackle for a one yard loss, Lane Wright and Jaden Cervantes each had one quarterback hurry.

The Haymakers travel to Holdrege on Friday, Oct. 14.