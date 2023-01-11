Haymakers finish first at J.R. Durham Invite

NORTON — On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Cozad Haymaker wrestling team traveled to Norton, Kan. to compete in the J.R. Durham Invite.

VARSITY

The Maker varsity team came out on top with first place as a team with 173.5 points.

Aaron Wilson fought for first place in the 106 weight class but lost by decision one to five against Brogan Monty of Beloit, Kan. Wilson brought home second.

Drake Hasbrouck placed second in the 120 weight class after losing by decision to Jatin Weigel of Norton, Kan. one to six.

Making his way through the 132 weight class was Boston Irish. Irish won by a six to zero decision over Ayden Loomis of Beloit, Kan. to bring home the Championship title.

Dreu White brought home first place in the 144 weight class after winning a seven to two decision over Alex Wilkinson of Smith Center, Kan.

Fighting his way through the back side of the bracket at 150 pounds, Brock Malcom placed third after pinning Caden Anderson of Beloit, Kan.

J.J. Rodriquez battled back through the 165 bracket to bring home fourth place.

Isaac White pinned his way to the championship match in the 175 pound weight class. White won over Mason Hernandez of Goodland, Kan. to bring him first.

In the 215 pound bracket, Eli Boryca battled back through to bring home fourth place.

At 285 pounds, Tyree Smith brought home third place after fighting his way through the back side of the bracket.

JUNIOR VARSITY

The Maker JV team brought home fourth place of 19 teams at the J.R. Durham JV Scramble.

Kolton Goff took first in the 138B weight class.

Lorenzo Levario brought home first in the 157A weight class.

Isaiah Cendejas placed third in the 190 weight class.

In the 215A bracket, David Sanchez defeated teammate William Hayes to bring home first place. Hayes placed third.

Marcus Ruano placed first in the 215B weight class.

The Haymakers are back in action on Thursday, Jan. 12 for a dual in Lexington at 6:30 p.m.