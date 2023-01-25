Haymakers edge win over the Minutemen at home

COZAD — It was an exciting match-up as the Cozad Haymakers hosted the Lexington Minutemen for an evening of basketball on Friday, Jan. 20.

The stands were filled with fans from each team.

Lexington came out on fire putting up 12 points in the first quarter.

It was a physical game on each side of the ball.

In the second quarter, the Haymaker defense picked up and slowed down the Minuteman offense. Cozad and Lexington each scored six points.

Going into halftime, the Minutemen were up by four.

Cozad came out of the halftime breaking looking like a brand new team.

Maker Monty Brooks-Follmer and Noah Shoemaker sprung to life in the third quarter. Brooks-Follmer scored eight points and Shoemaker landed six.

In the third quarter, Brooks-Follmer made a lay-up and was fouled. During the play, Lexington’s Kaden West was called for a technical foul. Brooks-Follmer made his free throw then Shoemaker went one for one at the line shooting the technical foul free throws.

The Minutemen came out in the fourth quarter and scored three three-pointers to push ahead of the Haymakers.

With less than 10 seconds left, Maker Brooks-Follmer fired up a three to give the Makers a one point lead. The Minutemen called a timeout with two seconds on the clock to make a game plan to score the final bucket. However, their full court play didn’t pan out.

Cozad won 42-41.

Shoemaker scored 12 points, Brooks-Follmer and Cord Chytka each had 11 and Cash Chytka had eight.

Minuteman Greysen Strauss had 10 points, Dru Truax had nine, Daud Daud had eight, Jase Carpenter and West each had six and Isaiah Ellingson had two.

The Haymakers went to Holdrege on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to face the Duster in the Southwest Conference tournament.

Lexington hosted the first round of the Central Conference against Schuyler on Monday, Jan. 23.