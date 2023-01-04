Haymakers compete in Runza Holiday Tournament

CENTRAL CITY — The Cozad lady Makers tipped-off against the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley lady Eagles during round two of the Runza Holiday Tournament in Central City on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The lady Makers gave their best effort against the lady Eagles but a troubling third quarter put them too far behind.

At halftime, the lady Makers trailed by 13 points.

It was all the lady Eagles in the second half as they put up 30 points. The lady Makers scored 17.

The lady Makers lost 39-55.

Head Coach Tory Gilson stated, “We played good enough to compete but it was a game where we had to play above our normal range and take the game to a higher level which we are practicing to do.”

Lady Maker Makaia Baker and Megan Dyer led with 14 points each. Karyn Burkholder had four, Talyn Sassali had three and Erica Weatherly and Taryn Chytka each had two.

GAME THREE

On Friday, Dec. 30, the lady Haymakers faced a tough Milford team as they played for third place in Central City.

The Milford lady Eagles came into the tournament with only one loss on their record.

“For the second year in a row, Milford, who is the best team in this tournament, was upset in the semi-finals so we got our chance to go against one of the top 10 teams in our class. They were everything we thought they would be,” said Gilson.

Cozad couldn’t get a good start against the lady Eagles as they fell behind eight to 28 in the first half.

The lady Makers were shut down by the strong defense of the lady Eagles.

The final score in the Maker loss was 26-51.

Cozad lady Makers brought home fourth place.

Regan Schroeder had 10 points, Baker had seven, Dyer had three, Weatherly had two, Chytka had two and Burkholder had two.

Gilson commented, “I was proud of our girls as this is the second year in a row we got fourth place in this hard tournament. I am happy to see that our girls don’t quit and we are still getting better for the future.”

MAKER BOYS

The Haymakers faced off against the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles on Thursday, Dec. 29 in Central City for round two of the Runza Holiday Tournament.

It was a strong first half for the Haymakers as they scored 34 points going into halftime.

The Haymaker defense kept pressure on the Eagles the entire game and only allowed them to score 11 points in the second half.

Cozad won the contest 55-25.

The win advanced the Haymakers to play for fifth place.

With 18 points, Noah Shoemaker led the team in scoring. Cord Chytka had 12, Cash Chytka had 11, Tag Sassali had six and Mason Fales had four.

On Friday, Dec. 30, the Haymakers took the court against the Cross County Cougars.

This promised to be a good game as the Cougars came into the match up with a seven and one record.

The first quarter was all the Haymakers as they put up 27 points and took a 10 point lead over the Cougars.

It was a strong defensive game on both sides of the ball in the second quarter as both teams failed to make any buckets.

After halftime, the Haymakers and Cougars each scored eight points in the third quarter.

The Haymakers had a 35-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The tables were turned in the fourth quarter as the Cougars started hitting shot after shot to pick up 19 points. The Haymakers put up nine.

As the clock hit zero, it was a tie game at 44.

Cozad had a lot of pressure on them to finish the game strong as they led most of the game.

It was not the outcome the Haymakers had hoped for as the Cougars held them to five points.

The Makers lost 49-55 and took home sixth place.

Shoemaker had 11 points, Sassali had nine, Cord Chytka had eight, Cash Chytka had seven, Fales had six and Monty Brooks-Follmer and Olliver Davis each had four.

The Cozad Haymakers had a game scheduled against Ord on Tuesday, Jan. 3 but it was postponed due to inclement weather. It had not been rescheduled at the time of publication.

Cozad plays Friday, Jan. 6 in Ogallala with the girls tipping off at 6:30 p.m.